Representatives of Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party are holding talks with United Torah Judaism (UTJ) on a possible coalition arrangement that could also include Shas and Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman, political sources familiar with the discussions told JNS.

The sources said the sides had agreed to continue the talks but had not reached a coalition agreement. They said Yashar had requested the participation of a Finance Ministry official in the discussions to advise on issues related to funding for the Haredi sector.

The negotiations have also addressed the politically sensitive issue of Haredi military service. Sources said Liberman had softened his public position on the matter and that Eisenkot’s camp and Haredi leaders had shown some openness to compromise. JNS could not independently verify the status of the talks or the positions attributed to the parties.

A deal between Eisenkot and UTJ could prompt Shas to join, sources in the Haredi community said. They added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior Likud figures were working to prevent such an arrangement.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, leader of the B’Yachad (Together) party, is still seeking a governing partnership between Eisenkot and Netanyahu, according to the sources. They said significant differences remained over the premiership and any rotation agreement.

None of the parties had publicly announced an agreement as of publication.