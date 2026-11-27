The Israel Defense Forces struck dozens of rockets and launchers belonging to Hezbollah at a training camp for its elite Radwan Force in Southern Lebanon, the military said on Thursday.

The weapons were intended for use by Hezbollah terrorists to attack Israeli troops and civilians, the military said.

“The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians or its forces, and will continue to act to eliminate threats while remaining committed to the ceasefire agreement,” the IDF statement continued.

צה"ל תקף עשרות רקטות וקני שיגור של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בדרום לבנון



צה"ל תקף לפני זמן קצר במרחב עין א-תינה שבדרום לבנון עשרות רקטות וקני שיגור במחנה אימונים של יחידת 'כוח רדואן' של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה.



הרקטות וקני השיגור נועדו לשמש את מחבלי ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה לפגיעה בכוחות… pic.twitter.com/r2le8ZIifb — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 26, 2026

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Michal Maayan on Thursday emphasized that Israel’s war against Hezbollah in Lebanon is not one of “territorial ambitions” but rather aims to establish the “long-term security of northern Israel.”

“Hezbollah serves the interests of the Iranian regime at the expense of Lebanon,” she wrote on X. “It is not only a threat to Israel, it is a threat to the safety, security, and prosperity of the Lebanese people.”

Hezbollah serves the interests of the Iranian regime at the expense of Lebanon. It is not only a threat to Israel, it is a threat to the safety, security, and prosperity of the Lebanese people.



Israel has no territorial ambitions in southern Lebanon.



Our goal is to ensure the… pic.twitter.com/NMZ0DKokpH — Michal Maayan 🇮🇱 (@MichalMaayan) November 26, 2026

On Nov. 15, the IDF announced that soldiers dismantled a 35-meter-long (115-foot) Hezbollah terrorist tunnel containing two sets of living quarters in the Majdal Zoun area of southwestern Lebanon’s in Tyre district.

Troops from the 300th “Bar’am” Brigade, under the command of the 91st “Galilee” Division, carried out the operation in cooperation with the Yahalom elite combat engineering unit.

The IDF said its troops continue operating in the security zone in Southern Lebanon to eliminate threats to Israeli civilians and troops.

The military stressed that it remains committed to the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon while preventing Hezbollah from threatening Israeli security.

Defense Minister Israel Katz reiterated last week his pledge that Israel will not withdraw from the current lines of the security zones established in Southern Lebanon, as well as the Gaza Strip and Syria, as a lesson drawn from the Hamas-led attacks on the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023.

Any drawdown or redeployment of Israeli forces within these buffer zones will take place only after “Hamas is dismantled and Gaza is demilitarized, Hezbollah is disarmed throughout Lebanon, and all jihadist threats from Syria are eliminated,” the minister said in a statement.

Katz further warned that should the various fronts escalate, the IDF is prepared to “maneuver and seize additional territory, while evacuating residents and destroying terrorist infrastructure on the ground, turning these areas into permanent parts of Israel’s security zones in the north and south.”

In Southern Lebanon, the IDF controls territory that stretches about three to six miles deep and runs along the Israeli border from the Mediterranean Sea to the area just north of Mount Hermon.