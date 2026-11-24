Israeli comedian Guy Hochman filed a police complaint on Monday against Knesset Deputy Speaker Ahmad Tibi, alleging that the Joint List MK elbowed him in the face after Hochman approached the lawmaker while recording a video.

“I came to the Knesset today to film a video about unity. Since the elections, I have been promoting an idea I believe in and am proud to stand behind: that a government we can all love will be formed here,” Hochman wrote on X in Hebrew.

“I know Ahmad Tibi; I’ve filmed lots of clips with him in the past. I went up to him and called out, ‘Ahmad, unity’? If he didn’t like it, he could have shouted ‘barra, barra’ [Arabic for ‘out, out’] at me, the way he throws MKs out of the plenum,” the post continued.

“A Knesset member is an elected official, not the public’s boss. I asked for unity, not an elbow to the face. If it were the other way around, and he asked me about unity and immediately got hit in the face, I would be under arrest right now,” Hochman added.

The comedian said he was “truly shocked” and that violence must not be normalized, “certainly not in the Knesset of Israel and certainly not by its deputy speaker!”

He demanded that Tibi be held accountable legally, writing that the MK “also has to pay for his violence.”

“Unity is not a slogan, and today I understood that more than ever,” Hochman concluded.

הגעתי היום לכנסת לצלם סרטון על אחדות. מאז הבחירות אני מקדם רעיון שאני מאמין בו וגאה לעמוד מאחוריו, שתקום פה ממשלה שכולנו נוכל לאהוב. אני מכיר את אחמד טיבי, צילמתי איתו בעבר מלא קטעים. ניגשתי אליו וקראתי לו ׳אחמד, אחדות׳?. אם לא בא לו טוב, יכול היה לצעוק לי ברה ברה כמו שהוא מעיף… pic.twitter.com/HotyCoIx9b — גיא הוכמן (@HochmanGuy) November 23, 2026

‘Whatever happened to Hochman is his own responsibility’

A source within the Joint List defended Tibi against Hochman’s claim that he was assaulted, telling JNS on Monday that “any person would naturally try to move the phone away from their face” when approached suddenly.

Tibi “receives dozens of threats every day, some of which are real and direct. The Knesset sergeant-at-arms is aware of the details and is handling the matter,” the source said.

“Whatever happened to Hochman is his own responsibility; he is known for his intrusive, disruptive style that invades people’s personal space,” the source continued.

“The Knesset Guard should have been protecting Dr. Tibi, who is the one being threatened,” according to the source.

Hochman said he filed a police complaint on Monday against Tibi, alleging that the MK elbowed him in the face after the comedian approached him while recording a video about unity at the Knesset.

Channel 12 News correspondent Mohammad Magadli posted on X an image of a letter Tibi sent to the Knesset sergeant-at-arms following the incident, in which he calls to launch an investigation into the event and take the appropriate measures according to the findings.

Around 2:15 p.m., Tibi writes in Hebrew, “I was surprised by Guy Hochman, who approached me from behind, grabbed me without my consent, and held his mobile phone close to my face, in a threatening and violent manner.”

Tibi says that he reacted “in an instinctive manner” to “stop the assault.”

He further branded the incident “particularly serious against the backdrop of the threats and incitement directed at me since the elections.”

Netanyahu’s warning against a minority government

The predominantly Arab parties, the Joint List and Ra’am (United Arab List), secured 19 Knesset seats in the Oct. 27 general vote, their largest number in the history of the legislature.

The Knesset bloc led by incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won 53 seats versus the opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot with 48 seats, falling short of the 61 votes required for a parliamentary majority.

On Nov. 8, Israeli President Isaac Herzog gave Eisenkot the mandate to form Israel’s next government, after 67 MKs, including Arab lawmakers, recommended the former military chief to the task.

Netanyahu’s Likud has since slammed Eisenkot for relying on Arab MKs’ votes to gain control over the Knesset agenda via appointments to interim committee posts, as well as approving Tibi and Waleed Taha of Ra’am as deputy speakers of the legislature.

In addition, Netanyahu has repeatedly called for the formation of a national unity government in light of the election results, saying that the challenges the Jewish state is currently facing must be met with the Zionist parties.

A minority government backed by the Arab factions, which Eisenkot stated he would consider as a last resort, would “tear us apart from within,” warned Israel’s longest-serving prime minister on Nov. 4.

Tibi and Ra’am’s chairman Mansour Abbas have come under fire for refusing to call Hamas a terrorist organization in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in the northwestern Negev. While both have denounced general acts of terror against civilians, they have declined to voice a clear rebuke of Hamas as a terrorist group when asked about it by Israeli journalists.