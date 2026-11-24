Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday congratulated Jensen Huang after the latter was reinstated to his CEO role at Nvidia by the tech giant’s board of directors.

In a phone call, Herzog expressed his appreciation for Nvidia’s longstanding investment in Israel, which reflects Israel’s standing as a global leader in innovation and technology, according to a statement.

The president wished Huang success going forward and expressed his hope that the two would meet soon, in Israel or abroad. The reinstated CEO thanked Herzog, saying he was moved by the message and that he intends to make the most of the second chance he has been granted, according to the presidency.

Huang had recently resigned after his reported involvement in a series of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. After Nvidia’s board announced on Nov. 23 that Huang re-assumed the CEO post effective immediately, and that the decision “poses no national security risk,” the company’s stock surged 33%.