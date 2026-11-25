A Christmas photo tour was held on Monday in the Mateh Yehuda region near Jerusalem, whose historic setting was transformed into a festive atmosphere with Christmas lights and decorations, Israel’s Tourism Ministry said in a statement.

The event featured Issa Anis Kassissieh, known as Jerusalem’s Santa Claus, who delivered “a message of peace, love and unity,” the ministry said.

Kassissieh, an Arab Christian from Jerusalem, greeted children in the religiously diverse community of Neve Shalom—a village jointly founded by Jews and Arabs—and highlighted the region’s Christian heritage, coexistence and wine tourism, according to the ministry.

The photo tour opened at Yad Hashmona’s biblical garden, in a region crisscrossed by historic routes leading to Jerusalem.

At the Bell Caves near Beit Guvrin, a decorated Christmas tree, glowing lights and artificial snow transformed the ancient chambers into a winter wonderland. These ancient caves are part of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Beit Guvrin-Maresha National Park, situated in a region known for roughly 1,000 ancient human-carved caves used over centuries for quarrying, water storage and other purposes.

“Israel is home to sacred Christian sites, a rich history, breathtaking landscapes, and diverse communities,” said Tourism Ministry Director-General Michael Izhakov.

“Through Jerusalem’s Santa Claus tour, we hope to share all of those with the world, extend our Christmas greetings and a message of hope, and invite visitors from around the globe to come, meet the people, and experience for themselves all that Israel has to offer,” the statement continued.

The tour was organized in cooperation with the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council’s tourism department, the ministry said.