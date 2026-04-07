Likud MK to JNS: Iran must be confronted ‘under fire’

Likud lawmaker Ariel Kallner on Tuesday warned against a premature ceasefire with Iran, telling JNS that U.S. President Donald Trump has managed the war with “purpose, intelligence and determination,” preventing the Islamic Republic from recovering and advancing its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities while creating conditions for the Iranian people to pursue regime change.

“In principle, with a regime like the current one in Iran, one must negotiate only under fire. Otherwise, any respite they receive will be used to recover and continue their murderous ambitions,” Kallner said.

“I believe this regime needs to go. In the meantime, the idea of negotiating and having a temporary ceasefire is not a good one. Iran will use it to continue arming itself. This regime needs to be struck until it agrees to relinquish all of its weapons and no longer pose any threat,” he continued.

“Any break will only benefit the Iranian regime—not America and certainly not Israel,” Kallner added.

Kallner told JNS that Jerusalem will continue to act in coordination with the United States while protecting its own interests.

“The coordination between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump is unlike anything seen before. They are managing the war together, and this is the right approach moving forward,” he said.