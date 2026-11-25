Netanyahu accepts resignation of Housing Minister Haim Katz
(Nov. 25, 2026 / JNS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted the resignation of Construction and Housing Minister Haim Katz on Wednesday, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.
Netanyahu thanked Katz for his work, saying he had significantly increased the housing supply, advanced settlement development in Judea and Samaria and strengthened Israel’s peripheral regions.
Katz thanked Netanyahu for his trust and the opportunity to contribute to Israel’s development and settlement, according to the statement.