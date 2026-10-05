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News   Israel News

Netanyahu: While Oct. 7 ‘seared into us,’ three years on Israel ‘stronger than ever’

The Israeli prime minister vowed that there would be no Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip.

JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a state ceremony reburying Shimon and Rivka Herzl, the grandparents of Theodor Herzl, founder of modern political Zionism, alongside their grandson on Mount Herzl, in Jerusalem, on Aug. 05, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a state ceremony reburying Shimon and Rivka Herzl, the grandparents of Theodor Herzl, founder of modern political Zionism, alongside their grandson on Mount Herzl, in Jerusalem, on Aug. 05, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Chaim Goldberg/Flash90
(Oct. 5, 2026 / JNS)

Three years after Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, Israel is “stronger than ever,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a memorial ceremony on Monday, while adding that “even now, the terrible hours of the Simchat Torah massacre are seared into us.”

The premier spoke at a state memorial ceremony at the Great Leaders of the Nation Memorial Park on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, where he honored Israel Defense Forces soldiers and members of the security forces slain in the Oct. 7 massacre and the ensuing War of Redemption.

“Anyone who was involved in the attack against us and held our hostages is living on borrowed time,” he warned. “Day by day, we are settling accounts with these despicable murderers.”

He vowed that there would be no Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip.

“Our soldiers and commanders cut off the arms of terror,” the prime minister said. “We pushed back our enemies and created deterrent buffer zones in their territories.”

Netanyahu is scheduled to attend a second state memorial ceremony commemorating “the massacre and heroism” of Oct. 7 later on Monday.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog reflected Monday on three years of bereavement, injury, displacement and uncertainty since Oct. 7, while praising the strength and solidarity shown by Israeli society.

“Amid all this, we also saw the strength that this remarkable people knows how to summon,” Herzog said at the state memorial ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem. “We saw Israelis who rose from their pain to help others. We saw Israelis who extended a hand, and found another hand reaching back.”

Herzog also honored the surveillance soldiers at the Nahal Oz outpost, calling them “the eyes of the IDF and the state.” He said they identified terrorists approaching the border at 6:29 a.m. on Oct. 7 and continued reporting as the attack reached them.

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