To defend the Oslo Accords against domestic critics who view them as conceding too much to Israel, Palestinian officials compare the Oslo agreements to the 628 CE Treaty of Hudaybiyyah.

Hudaybiyyah was a 10-year truce signed by Islam’s Prophet Muhammad that was initially seen as unfavorable by his followers, yet served as a strategic pause to consolidate strength before Muhammad attacked and conquered Mecca just two years into the agreement. Through this lens, Palestinian leaders frame Oslo as a pragmatic, temporary step, until military conditions improve enough to enable them to continue fighting Israel.

This historical analogy is viewed by Israel as evidence of bad faith and strategic deception because the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah lasted only two years before Muhammad attacked and conquered Mecca.

Palestinian leaders have been comparing Oslo to Hudaybiyyah since the start of the Oslo process (see below), which signals their intent to treat peace agreements not as permanent resolutions, but as temporary tactical truces to be broken once the balance of power shifts in the Palestinians’ favor.

Tulkarem District Gov. Abdallah Kmeil recently echoed this comparison when he spoke of how the Palestinian people have “defeated all invasions,” thereby stressing that the P.A. views peace with Israel as a temporary ceasefire:

Kmeil: “The Palestinian people defeated all the invasions that came to the region, not just to Palestine. This people is the one who defeated Napoleon ... The Crusaders ... the Mongols ... Byzantium and Rome. ... The only solution between us and the Israelis is the two-state solution, which Yasser Arafat called for. ... Many people who talk about the Oslo [Accords] have not read it and do not know that the Oslo Accords is a temporary agreement, a declaration of principles. The Oslo Accords is like the Hudaybiyyah reconciliation agreement. [Tulkarem Governorate Facebook page, Nov. 18, 2026]

Other Palestinian leaders have made the same comparison, starting with then-PLO Chairman Arafat, who made it already in 1994:

Arafat: “This agreement, I am not considering it more than the agreement which had been signed between our Prophet Muhammad and Quraish, and you remember the Caliph Omar had refused this agreement and considered it “Sulha Dania” [a “despicable truce”]. But Muhammad had accepted it and we are accepting now this [Oslo] peace accord.” [May 10, 1994]

Palestinian Media Watch has documented the P.A.'s use of the Hudaybiyyah comparison to explain that its signing of the Oslo Accords was merely a tactic like Muhammad’s, who then deceived the Quraish tribe and conquered Mecca:

Mahmoud Abbas’s adviser Mahmoud Al-Habbash, then P.A. Minister of Religious Affairs:

“The Palestinian leadership’s sense of responsibility towards its nation made it take political steps about 20 years ago (i.e., signing the Oslo Accords). Despite the controversy, despite much criticism and much opposition by some, it brought us to where we are today: We have a [Palestinian] Authority and the world recognizes the [Palestinian] state ... through the wisdom of the leadership, conscious action, consideration, and walking the right path, which leads to achievement, exactly like the Prophet [Muhammad] did in the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah, even though some opposed it. ... Omar ibn Al-Khattab said: We are giving up and going back, and not entering Mecca. Is that a victory?’ The Prophet said: ‘Yes, it is a victory.’ In less than two years, the Prophet returned and based on this treaty, he conquered Mecca. This is the example, this is the model.” [P.A. Chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s Adviser on Religious Affairs and Islamic Relations Mahmoud Al-Habbash, Official Palestinian Authority TV, July 19, 2013]

Originally published by Palestinian Media Watch.