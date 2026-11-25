The U.S. military held ceremonies last week to replace the headstones of three American Jewish soldiers killed in the First World War who were mistakenly buried under Latin crosses at Arlington National Cemetery and to honor a U.S. prisoner of war who refused to hand over Jewish soldiers to the Nazis.

Operation Benjamin, a nonprofit that locates Jewish servicemen buried under incorrect religious markers, identified Pvt. David Latken, Cpt. Jacob Leifer and Pfc. Benjamin Yarish, and their headstones were replaced with Stars of David by members or representatives of their surviving families.

All three men were killed or died of wounds received in action in France in October 1918, just one month before the end of the First World War. In the case of Latken and Leifer, written requests from relatives that they be re-buried as Jews went unheeded by the War Department for decades.

Shalom Lamm, Operation Benjamin cofounder and chief historian, speaks at one of the nonprofit’s ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, Nov. 17, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Operation Benjamin.

Shalom Lamm, Operation Benjamin’s cofounder and chief historian, told the crowd gathered at the cemetery’s Memorial Amphitheater that “a grave marker is the final public sentence a nation writes about one of its fallen.”

“Their families remembered. The records remembered. Today, our nation acts,” Lamm said. “The Stars of David we will unveil restore an essential truth about these men and the America for which they died. This is memory translated into action.”

Family members of all three men said that they had been unaware of the stories of their relatives before they were contacted by Operation Benjamin.

“Neither my sister Jessica nor I knew of a relative who had died as a soldier in the First World War,” said Ilja Moskowitz, Latken’s great-grand-niece. “We called our mother Hillary. She remembered a grand uncle who died in the war, though she was unsure which war.”

“At a time when antisemitism has again become painfully visible, this act of restoration carries special meaning,” she said. “Jewish Americans have been part of this nation from its beginning. They have served it, defended it and sacrificed for it. David’s correct headstone bears witness.”

The replacing of the three headstones is the second time Operation Benjamin and the U.S. military have carried out such ceremonies at Arlington after replacing a pair of World War I grave markers in 2025.

Operation Benjamin ceremony at Arlington Cemetery 1 of 4 Ilja Moskowitz, great-grand-niece of great-grand-niece of Pvt. David Latken, an American Jewish soldiers killed in the First World War and mistakenly buried under a Latin cross at Arlington National Cemetery, at an Operation Benjamin ceremony at the cemetery in Virginia, Nov. 17, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Operation Benjamin. 2 of 4 Karen Durham Aguilera, executive director of the office of Army cemeteries and Army national military cemeteries, at an Operation Benjamin ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, Nov. 17, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Operation Benjamin. 3 of 4 German defense attaché Brig. Gen. Gunnar Brügner pays homage to Pfc. Johann Kasten, an American soldier of German descent who refused to identify Jewish soldiers among his fellow prisoners of war held in Nazi captivity, at an Operation Benjamin ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, Nov. 17, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Operation Benjamin. 4 of 4 Shalom Lamm, Operation Benjamin cofounder and chief historian, speaks at one of the nonprofit’s ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, Nov. 17, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Operation Benjamin. Operation Benjamin ceremony at Arlington Cemetery Ilja Moskowitz, great-grand-niece of great-grand-niece of Pvt. David Latken, an American Jewish soldiers killed in the First World War and mistakenly buried under a Latin cross at Arlington National Cemetery, at an Operation Benjamin ceremony at the cemetery in Virginia, Nov. 17, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Operation Benjamin. Karen Durham Aguilera, executive director of the office of Army cemeteries and Army national military cemeteries, at an Operation Benjamin ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, Nov. 17, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Operation Benjamin. German defense attaché Brig. Gen. Gunnar Brügner pays homage to Pfc. Johann Kasten, an American soldier of German descent who refused to identify Jewish soldiers among his fellow prisoners of war held in Nazi captivity, at an Operation Benjamin ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, Nov. 17, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Operation Benjamin. Shalom Lamm, Operation Benjamin cofounder and chief historian, speaks at one of the nonprofit’s ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, Nov. 17, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Operation Benjamin.

Attendees at last week’s ceremony included Doug Collins, U.S. secretary of veterans affairs, and Karen Durham Aguilera, executive director of the office of Army cemeteries and Army national military cemeteries.

The replacing of the headstone included the recitation of kaddish, the Jewish mourner’s prayer, for each soldier and a salute from a U.S. Army honor guard.

After the unveiling of the three new headstones, those gathered also honored Pfc. Johann Kasten, an American soldier of German descent who refused to identify Jewish soldiers among his fellow prisoners of war held in Nazi captivity.

A delegation from the German embassy, including German defense attaché Brig. Gen. Gunnar Brügner, paid homage to Kasten.

“You would not permit your Jewish soldiers to stand alone before the enemy,” Lamm, of Operation Benjamin, said of Kasten, who survived the war and died in 2007.

“Today, the Jewish people stand here with you,” he said. “Together with your family, we embrace your legacy, honor your courage and pledge to carry your name within the grateful memory of the Jewish people.”