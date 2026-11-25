Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee, who is expected to chair the powerful House panel in the new Congress, appeared to blame Israel more than the Hamas terror organization for the plight of Gazans.

In a statement last week, the Democratic congresswoman stated that she “demands Israel, Hamas stop failing Gaza’s families as winter sets in,” listing the Jewish state in the headline before the terror organization, which the United States has designated as such since 1997.

“Families in Gaza are heading into another winter in tents that cannot keep out the rain or cold. This suffering is the result of choices being made by those with the power to end it,” DeLauro stated.

“The current Israeli government and Hamas both made commitments under the ceasefire, and they are both failing them,” she said. “This failure pulls us further from lasting peace.”

“The Israeli government must stop standing in the way of life-saving aid. Their severe border restrictions are keeping adequate shelter materials out of Gaza,” she stated. “That is unacceptable. They must allow humanitarian aid to surge into the region without delay. Keeping blankets out of Gaza will not make Israel safer. The survival of Palestinian families and Israel’s security are not competing goals and must not be treated as such.”

The Democrat added that she has “been clear about Hamas from the start, and I will be just as clear about the Israeli government.”

“Neither get a pass when children are freezing in flooded tents. Peace will not come from each side waiting for the other to fold first,” she said. “Hamas, the Israeli government and all parties involved must honor their word.” (JNS sought comment from DeLauro.)

JNS sought comment from multiple major Jewish organizations in the state. One told JNS off the record that it wouldn’t comment. The Consulate General of Israel to New England declined to say anything on the record.

Tyler Stapleton, senior director of government relations at FDD Action, an affiliate of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told JNS that DeLauro’s statement is “divorced from reality when we know from intelligence reports that Hamas derives significant revenue from the diversion of humanitarian aid which is then taxed and sold back to the people of Gaza.”

“The United Nations has recognized this, NGOs operating in and around Gaza have reported this,” he said. “Hamas has made humanitarian aid into one of its largest revenue streams.”

DeLauro “has been a strong advocate for Palestinian rights and has repeatedly blamed Israel for conditions in the West Bank and Gaza,” according to Stapleton.

“As the likely incoming appropriations chair in the House, she will have immense influence over funding decisions related to U.S. foreign aid, military sales and what money is allocated to the Department of Defense,” he told JNS.

“A first-order priority for the new Congress will be funding for the Iran war, which will likely be heavily curtailed or have major policy riders attached to spending bills that will emanate from the Appropriations Committee,” he said.

“Other policy riders in spending bills can limit money for defense cooperation with Israel and can curtail spare parts and munitions from reaching Israel with significant delays,” Stapleton told JNS. “As the Department of Defense seeks options to pay for operations it has taken over the last six months, congressional appropriators will have increasing leverage to get policy concessions from the White House, which will almost certainly include Israel.”