A United Nations-funded exhibition near the entrance to U.N. headquarters in New York presents photographs of the destruction in Gaza and casualty figures attributed to the Hamas-run Gazan health ministry, without mentioning Oct. 7, the hostages or Hamas.

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, told JNS that the exhibit, which JNS viewed, presents a distorted account of the war and reflects a broader problem with U.N. treatment of Israel.

Titled “Don’t Look Away,” the exhibit, which opened on Nov. 23, is on view until Jan. 5, 2027.

Danon told JNS that he would rename the exhibit, “The lies that are being presented and paid for by the U.N.”

“When you look at the exhibition, there is no reality, no mention of the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, no mention of the hostages and no mention of Hamas,” he said.

“Don’t Look Away,” a United Nations-funded exhibition, located near the entrance to U.N. headquarters in New York City, November 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

A source within the Israeli mission to the United Nations led JNS on a tour of the exhibit and noted what he described as the display’s omissions.

The exhibit was designed and installed in cooperation with the Palestinian “observer” mission and was funded by both the mission and the United Nations.

“If it was paid by Hamas or the Palestinian delegation, I wouldn’t accept it,” Danon told JNS. “But it’s different when it comes from the U.N. itself.”

“I think it shows a moral disgrace of the U.N., of the secretary-general,” he said.

The ambassador repeatedly raised concerns about the organization’s Department of Palestinian Affairs.

“So many times, we told them that this Department of Palestinian Affairs became a propaganda machine against Israel,” Danon told JNS. “Then every time they ignored it, and today, we see that they continue with this approach, which has no connection to reality.”

Danon said that the exhibit could leave visitors with an incomplete understanding of the war by showing devastation in Gaza without the context of the Hamas massacre.

During the tour, the Israeli mission source pointed out that the exhibit includes “no mention of Hamas.”

“It doesn’t even say the word,” he told JNS.

He questioned the display’s reliance on casualty figures from the Hamas-led Gazan health ministry, which does not distinguish between terrorists and civilians.

“Don’t Look Away,” a United Nations-funded exhibition, located near the entrance to U.N. headquarters in New York City, November 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

“The U.N. doesn’t know the exact number of people who died during this war,” he said. It also doesn’t know how many were terrorists, he said.

Pointing to photographs of damaged buildings on the exhibition, he questioned the absence of information about Hamas’s military infrastructure.

“We don’t know if there was a tunnel here. We don’t know if there was any command-and-control center,” he said.

Danon said the exhibition “absolutely” undermines the U.N.’s credibility among member states who expect it to operate professionally.

“When it becomes a political platform without connection to reality, it doesn’t support the situation of the U.N.,” he said.

The ambassador told JNS that the Israeli mission to the United Nations is currently writing letters to the U.N. regarding the context of the exhibition.

He also pointed to the significance of its location.

“The fact that it’s being shown in the main hall of the U.N. speaks for itself,” Danon told JNS.

The exhibition’s opening on Monday was marked by a confrontation between a protester and a group of bereaved Israeli family members visiting the display with Danon. The protester called the families “baby killers.”

Sigal Khalifa, whose daughter Gaya was murdered at the Nova festival on Oct. 7, held up a photograph of her daughter in response. Gaya was the best friend of former hostage Romi Gonen. “Look at my daughter’s face,” Khalifa said.

U.N. security intervened.

In his statement about the exhibition, Danon described it as “a new moral low” from the United Nations. He criticized the organization for presenting figures from Hamas’s Gaza health ministry as facts without distinguishing between terrorists and civilians.

He called on the next U.N. secretary-general to put an end to what he describes as Hamas propaganda in the organization’s headquarters.