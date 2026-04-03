Sa’ar cites Iran’s ‘dramatic weakening’ in call with Ukrainian FM
Israeli foreign minister said that the weakened regime in Tehran strengthens European security.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Thursday that he spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, thanking him and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for their Passover greetings and expressing solidarity on the fourth anniversary of the Bucha massacre.
Sa’ar said the two discussed the wars in Ukraine and Iran, pointing to what he described as a “dramatic weakening” of the Iranian regime’s military capabilities, which he stressed contributes to European and Ukrainian security.
Good conversation with my friend Ukrainian FM @andrii_sybiha.— Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) April 2, 2026
I thanked him and President @ZelenskyyUa for their Passover greetings.
I expressed our solidarity on the fourth anniversary of the Bucha massacre.
We discussed the state of the wars in Ukraine and Iran. The dramatic… pic.twitter.com/082EgL1fpQ
He added that Jerusalem and Kyiv share a strong friendship and will continue to strengthen ties.
The Bucha massacre refers to the killing of hundreds of civilians by Russian forces in the Ukrainian town of Bucha in March 2022, an event widely condemned as a war crime.