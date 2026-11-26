Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday wished the United States a happy Thanksgiving. He called America “the beacon of freedom” and thanked U.S. President Donald Trump, “my good friend,” for “standing firm with the American Israeli alliance.”

“Together, we have made history. I look forward to all we will accomplish in the years ahead,” Netanyahu wrote on X, adding, “May our nations be blessed with freedom, strength and prosperity.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:



Happy Thanksgiving, America, the beacon of freedom.



Thank you to the American people and my good friend President @realDonaldTrump for standing firm with the American Israeli alliance.



Together, we have made history. I look forward to all we… — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 26, 2026

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also wished Trump a happy Thanksgiving and extended greetings to “American leadership on both sides of the aisle, and to the great American people.” He wrote that “the people of Israel will always be deeply grateful for the leadership and friendship of the United States of America.”

Happy Thanksgiving to my friend President @realDonaldTrump, to the American leadership on both sides of the aisle, and to the great American people.



The people of Israel will always be deeply grateful for the leadership and friendship of the United States of America.



May the… pic.twitter.com/PEzeEw7CTT — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) November 26, 2026

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said he and his wife, Janet, were spending the holiday serving U.S. military personnel. “Thanking them for their service and giving them a little slice of home—turkey and all—is the least we can do,” Huckabee wrote on X.