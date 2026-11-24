Prosecutors on Monday served a statement declaring their intent to indict a suspect in the Sept. 20 murder of Netanel Shukrun, according to the Israel Police and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

The suspect was not named by the security bodies, but is a resident of the Palestinian village of Biddu, northwest of Jerusalem, in his 30s.

In the morning hours on the eve of Yom Kippur in September, the suspect allegedly opened fire at Shukrun and his 16-year-old son who had visited the Ein Raya spring near the Israeli community of Neveh Tzuf in the Binyamin region.

The shooter fled the scene but was later arrested by the Israel Defense Forces at a hospital in Ramallah, according to the statement. He was transferred for questioning by the Israel Police’s Judea and Samaria District Central Unit’s counterterrorism unit, in cooperation with the Shin Bet.

According to investigators, against the backdrop of the war in Gaza, the suspect approached a friend, with whom he discussed the possibility of carrying out a terrorist attack against Israeli civilians. The suspect arrived at the scene of the attack a day before the shooting but failed to identify a potential victim. He returned the next day, after offering his friend to join him in carrying out the attack, but the friend refused, the statement added.

“I will be a martyr and go to heaven,” the man was cited as saying during interrogation, according to the statement.

A prosecutor’s statement is expected to be filed against the additional suspect at a later date.

“The brutal murder of Nathaniel Shukrun on the eve of Yom Kippur once again demonstrates the murderous nature of terrorism,” the statement quoted Judea and Samaria District Deputy Commissioner Moshe Pinchi as saying.

“Our message is unequivocal: Anyone who chooses the path of terrorism will find no refuge and will not escape the hands of law enforcement. We will continue to act resolutely to thwart terrorism, protect Israeli citizens, and bring to justice everyone involved in terrorist acts,” he added.

Shukrun lived in the community of Alei Zahav. His son, Yoav Shukrun, who survived the attack, spoke to Kan public radio station in the wake of the incident. He related that he had a very good relationship with his father. “I want people to remember his smile, and I want them to smile a lot, too,” he said.