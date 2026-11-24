Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev has approved the resumption of flydubai flights to Israel, subject to approval by Israeli security authorities, according to a statement issued by the ministry on Monday.

A ministry delegation led by director-general Moshe Ben Zaken briefed Regev following a visit to the United Arab Emirates, outlining measures the airline had taken after an attempted hijacking on Sept. 30.

The ministry described the approval as a significant step toward restoring air links between Israel and the UAE and expanding flight options for travelers.

Flydubai suspended service to Israel following the attack on a Dubai–Tel Aviv flight, during which the Omani co-pilot attacked the captain with an emergency ax. The attack was foiled by the captain and passengers.

The Emirati airline, which previously operated 10 daily flights to Tel Aviv, halted its operations at Israel’s request.

Israeli carriers’ planned November return to Dubai had also been delayed by a disagreement over airport security arrangements, according to a Nov. 15 report.

On Oct. 8, President Isaac Herzog honored six Israeli passengers with the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism for their roles in helping save the flight. During the Sept. 30 emergency, two off-duty pilots aboard the aircraft took control and landed it in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan honored the captain and crew on Oct. 27, awarding them the First Class Order of Zayed II. The Indian captain, Smit Machchhar, attended the ceremony with scars still visible on his head and his arm in a cast.