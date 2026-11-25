Rutgers University police officers are probing a physical assault shortly after midnight on Sunday morning as a “robbery with a potential antisemitic motivation,” Megan Florance, director of public relations and content for the public university, told JNS.

“Rutgers strongly condemns this incident and any expression of bias or discrimination,” she said. “Any act of bias or violence is unacceptable. We take all reports of bias-related incidents seriously and are committed to a thorough investigation of the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

The public school sent out a crime alert on Sunday after the incident took place near its campus in New Brunswick, N.J.

Rutgers said that the victim, who is affiliated with the university, was verbally harassed by a group that used “bias-related language.” The victim was at a gathering at a fraternity house.

“Upon leaving the premises, the victim was followed and subsequently physically assaulted by the suspects, during which additional bias-related language was used and items of value were removed from his person,” the university said in the alert. “No weapons were displayed, and the suspects fled in an unknown direction.”

The victim was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and was released, according to the alert.

Florance told JNS that Rutgers is working with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The victim is reported to be a Jewish student. Florence declined to confirm or deny those reports.