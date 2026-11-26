Prosecutors in Germany said on Thursday that they’d arrested two Iraqi citizens suspected of planning to bomb synagogues in Cologne.

One of the suspects, identified by the German Federal Prosecutor’s Office only as Mostafa Al-R, knew a founder of the HAYI terrorist group, which Western intelligence agencies have linked to the Iranian regime, according to a statement.

Mostafa Al-R. and the other suspect, Ameer J., were arrested in Heidelberg and Cologne, respectively, in an operation that involved more than 250 officers and searches of 17 properties across three German states, the statement said.

The suspects set up a terrorist group with help from Mohammad Al-Saadi, a founder of the Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyyah (HAYI) terrorist organization, according to the statement. HAYI, which surfaced following the outbreak of direct warfare between Israel and Iran in 2025, was linked to a series of attacks on Jewish properties in 2026, including in Belgium, France, the U.K. and the Netherlands.

Al-Saadi is facing trial for terrorism-related charges in the United States, where prosecutors said he was working for the Iranian regime. Mostafa Al-R, is “acquainted” with Al-Saadi, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office said.

“Al-Saadi and Mostafa Al-R., along with others, founded a separate organization at the end of 2025. Ameer J. was also a member,” the statement said. “The group raised funds and recruited several individuals to carry out bomb attacks. On behalf of the organization, unknown perpetrators traveled to synagogues in Cologne and another European city on two consecutive nights at the end of March 2026, presumably carrying explosives. The project was ultimately not implemented for reasons that are still unknown,” the statement said.

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), initiated the investigation that led to the arrests, according to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

The European Jewish Congress, in a statement, wrote: “We welcome the decisive action taken by the German authorities to protect Jewish communities and counter terrorist threats. These disturbing revelations come against the backdrop of a series of attacks targeting Jewish institutions across Europe and underscore the serious threat posed by Iran-linked terrorist networks to European Jewish communities.”

Both suspects were due to appear in court on Thursday for an arraignment hearing, the statement said.

Of the 18 terrorist attacks in the spring of 2026 for which HAYI claimed responsibility in Europe, seven took place in the United Kingdom, the U.S. Justice Department said earlier this month, in connection to another indictment filed against three men who are said to have been part of HAYI’s terrorist network.

“The attacks involved arsons, explosives, and in one instance, a near-fatal stabbing in London of two Jewish men, including a dual U.S.-British citizen,” the U.S. Justice Department said.

The group was part of a “purportedly new terrorist group with the pseudonym Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, which is a front for Kata’ib Hizballah and other foreign terror organizations,” according to the Justice Department.

The three suspects facing trial in the U.S. were identified as Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi (a dual Iranian-Iraqi national), Mohsen Mohajeri (Iranian) and Mohammed Ali al-Hassani (Iraqi). They range in age from 32 to 48.