The American Jewish Committee (AJC) convened leaders representing approximately 10 Jewish communities across the Asia-Pacific region in Bangkok to address shared challenges and strengthen regional cooperation, the organization said.

The gathering was organized by Alexandra Herzog, director of AJC’s William Petschek Global Jewish Communities Department, and Shira Loewenberg, director of its Asia Pacific Institute.

AJC said its representatives also held separate meetings with Thailand’s Foreign Ministry, U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Sean Kotaro O’Neill and Israeli Ambassador to Thailand Alona Fisher-Kamm to discuss regional developments, diplomatic relations and challenges facing Jewish communities.

The gathering reflects AJC’s commitment to “strengthening Jewish communities worldwide, fostering meaningful connections, and amplifying their voices on the global stage,” the organization said.