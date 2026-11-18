AJC convenes Asia-Pacific Jewish leaders for Bangkok summit
The American Jewish Committee (AJC) convened leaders representing approximately 10 Jewish communities across the Asia-Pacific region in Bangkok to address shared challenges and strengthen regional cooperation, the organization said.
The gathering was organized by Alexandra Herzog, director of AJC’s William Petschek Global Jewish Communities Department, and Shira Loewenberg, director of its Asia Pacific Institute.
AJC said its representatives also held separate meetings with Thailand’s Foreign Ministry, U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Sean Kotaro O’Neill and Israeli Ambassador to Thailand Alona Fisher-Kamm to discuss regional developments, diplomatic relations and challenges facing Jewish communities.
The gathering reflects AJC’s commitment to “strengthening Jewish communities worldwide, fostering meaningful connections, and amplifying their voices on the global stage,” the organization said.
Dr. Alexandra Herzog, AJC Director of the Global Jewish Communities Department, and Shira Loewenberg, Director of @AJC_Asia, convened Jewish community leaders representing approximately ten communities across the Asia-Pacific region in Bangkok to discuss shared challenges,… pic.twitter.com/96wpOjYrDT— American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) November 17, 2026