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All clear after bomb threats at two Orthodox Jewish schools in Brooklyn, NYPD says

“No injuries have been reported and there are no arrests,” the police department told JNS.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
NYPD
The New York Police Department at work in the morning of the first day of the 79th General Assembly Debate on Sept. 24, 2024. Credit: Loey Felipe/U.N. Photo.
(Oct. 9, 2026 / JNS)

The New York City Police Department told JNS there is “no threat” after two Orthodox Jewish schools in Brooklyn received bomb threats on Friday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a bomb threat on Friday at the Yeshivah of Flatbush, a Modern Orthodox School, and minutes later at another Jewish school, the NYPD told JNS. It said it was still investigating both incidents.

The department didn’t name the second school.

The Flatbush school told the NYPD that the threat came over the phone, the department told JNS.

“Members of the NYPD emergency service unit and K-9 units responded to the location and conducted searches,” the department told JNS. “No injuries have been reported and there are no arrests.”

Students and staff were evacuated from both schools while the NYPD searched the buildings. They have reportedly since returned to the classrooms.

“At this time, there’s no threat,” the NYPD told JNS. “Investigation remains ongoing.”

The Yeshivah of Flatbush sent a letter to parents informing them about the threat and asked them not to come to the building so police and security personnel could “manage the situation safely and effectively.”

Moshe Spern, president of United Jewish Teachers, told JNS that the timing is not coincidental. He noted New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Oct. 7 statement, which leaders of major Jewish organizations have said endangers Jews.

Spern told JNS that five public schools in Jewish neighborhoods received similar threats on Tuesday.

“Now yeshivas in the same week after his statement—and not condemning the intifada pro-Hamas chants,” Spern said.

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Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
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