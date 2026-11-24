Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.), who was ousted by a democratic socialist in November, is resigning from Congress after the House Ethics Committee released a report on Monday finding that there was “substantial evidence” he engaged in sexual misconduct.

The report stated that a woman told the committee that when she was a House staffer, Gomez “made unwanted sexual advances toward her on two occasions, including an incident in which he made sexual contact with her” and another when “he was ‘forceful’ with her in his congressional office.”

Gomez claimed the sexual encounter with the woman was “consensual,” according to the report.

“The committee found the former House staffer to be credible and determined that Rep. Gomez violated House rules by making an unwelcome sexual advance toward a House staffer,” the report stated.

“Rep. Gomez failed in his obligation to behave in a manner that reflects creditably on the House, and his conduct was exacerbated by his failure to appreciate the inherent power imbalance between House members and House staff,” it said.

Gomez stated that the report contained “significant deficiencies and omissions” but that he recognized the “seriousness” of the report and takes “full responsibility for the personal mistakes I committed outside of my marriage,” Politico reported.

He sees “no other alternative than to resign, effective Dec. 1, to allow for my staff to close out important constituent casework and needs,” Politico said.

Gomez, who has served California’s 34th Congressional District, lost his re-election bid to Angela Gonzales-Torres, an academic counselor at Pasadena City College.