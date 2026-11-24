A U.S. Justice Department lawyer notified the House general counsel before federal agents searched the Washington, D.C., home of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Oct. 12, according to redacted court filings that JNS reviewed.

James Boasberg, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ordered the court to publish the redacted warrant record on Monday.

Prosecutors said that the House counsel declined to take part in the search because he believed the constitutional protection for legislative work did not apply to the search of Omar’s home. He said that he saw no need to participate.

The Justice Department said investigators sought evidence of private conduct unrelated to Omar’s legislative work, but Matthew Sharbaugh, a district court judge, required federal agents to give Omar a chance before the search began to identify legislative materials, according to court filings.

The filing does not say if House counsel alerted Omar in advance. Omar told MS NOW in October that when agents knocked on her door early in the morning, “it took us a while to figure out what was actually happening.”

In an Oct. 16 brief, unsealed in the court documents, prosecutors said the suspected crimes began “long before she was ever in Congress.”

“Nothing in the search warrant affidavit, briefing or oral argument indicates that the United States’s case has anything to do with Ilhan’s professional life,” prosecutors wrote.

The warrant application sought evidence of alleged violations “occurring between 1980 to the present.” In a Nov. 4 status report, prosecutors said the investigation was ongoing and the warrant had not yet been fully executed.

Homeland Security Investigations agents executed a search warrant at about 6:05 a.m. on Oct. 12. The warrant authorized them to seize phones registered to or used by Omar, as well as specified records, computers and other storage devices.

It allowed agents to copy and search certain digital devices under special procedures, most of which are redacted. The seizure inventory is also redacted.

JNS reported that investigators were examining immigration paperwork that Omar’s father completed when she was a child. He has since died.

Many speculated that the legislator, who is among Israel’s harshest critics in Congress, was not born in 1982 as she claims but rather in 1981. There are also allegations that her father changed her birth year to help her get U.S. citizenship more easily as a minor.

There have also been claims that Omar married her brother to help him gain U.S. citizenship.

Omar has denied committing immigration fraud. The unredacted portions of the filings contain no reference to immigration, Omar’s birth date, marriage or brother.