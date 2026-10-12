Hochul ‘humbled’ to again visit grave site of Lubavitcher Rebbe

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Friday that she was “humbled” to again visit the grave site of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, known as the Lubavitcher Rebbe, who died in 1994, as well as the graves of his wife and father-in-law.

Hochul lit a memorial, or yahrzeit, candle at the site in Cambria Heights, Queens, alongside Devorah Halberstam, whose son Ari Halberstam was killed in an antisemitic terror attack on the Brooklyn Bridge in 1994. The two visited his grave site together.

Hochul left a note at the Rebbe’s grave, known as the “Ohel,” gave charity (tzedakah), read Psalms and “reflected on the legacy of the Lubavitcher Rebbe and the impact he had on global Jewry, the Jewish community in New York State and humankind,” according to the governor’s office.

Rabbi Motti Seligson, a Chabad-Lubavitch spokesman, accompanied her, per the governor’s office.

“As governor of the state with the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, I was humbled to once again visit the Chabad Ohel Lubavitch to honor Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson,” Hochul stated. “The Rebbe and his wife Rebbetzin Chaya Mushka Schneerson miraculously escaped Nazi Europe and arrived in New York in 1941 and spent his life rebuilding the Jewish community as the founder of the Chabad Lubavitch movement.”

“The legacy of the Rebbe continues to be felt throughout New York state and his profound impact will be felt for generations to come,” she stated.

Hochul visits Lubavitcher Rebbe’s grave, Oct. 9, 2026 1 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 2 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 3 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 4 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 5 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 6 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 7 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 8 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 9 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 10 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 11 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 12 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 13 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 14 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 15 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 16 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 17 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 18 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 19 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 20 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 21 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 22 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 23 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 24 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 25 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 26 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 27 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 28 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 29 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 30 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 31 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 32 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 33 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard 34 of 34 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard Hochul visits Lubavitcher Rebbe’s grave, Oct. 9, 2026 New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Don Pollard

Hochul added that “it is always a profoundly moving experience to stand alongside Devorah Halberstam at her son Ari’s gravesite.”

“Ari’s promising life was cut short in an act of antisemitic terror on the Brooklyn Bridge 32 years ago,” she stated. “His loss continues to be felt deeply in New York and across the world. May his memory inspire us to remain committed to combating antisemitism and hate.”