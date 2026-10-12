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Hochul ‘humbled’ to again visit grave site of Lubavitcher Rebbe

“The legacy of the Rebbe continues to be felt throughout New York state and his profound impact will be felt for generations to come,” the New York governor stated.

JNS Staff
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
(Oct. 12, 2026 / JNS)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Friday that she was “humbled” to again visit the grave site of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, known as the Lubavitcher Rebbe, who died in 1994, as well as the graves of his wife and father-in-law.

Hochul lit a memorial, or yahrzeit, candle at the site in Cambria Heights, Queens, alongside Devorah Halberstam, whose son Ari Halberstam was killed in an antisemitic terror attack on the Brooklyn Bridge in 1994. The two visited his grave site together.

Hochul left a note at the Rebbe’s grave, known as the “Ohel,” gave charity (tzedakah), read Psalms and “reflected on the legacy of the Lubavitcher Rebbe and the impact he had on global Jewry, the Jewish community in New York State and humankind,” according to the governor’s office.

Rabbi Motti Seligson, a Chabad-Lubavitch spokesman, accompanied her, per the governor’s office.

“As governor of the state with the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, I was humbled to once again visit the Chabad Ohel Lubavitch to honor Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson,” Hochul stated. “The Rebbe and his wife Rebbetzin Chaya Mushka Schneerson miraculously escaped Nazi Europe and arrived in New York in 1941 and spent his life rebuilding the Jewish community as the founder of the Chabad Lubavitch movement.”

“The legacy of the Rebbe continues to be felt throughout New York state and his profound impact will be felt for generations to come,” she stated.

Hochul visits Lubavitcher Rebbe’s grave, Oct. 9, 2026
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
2 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
3 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
4 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
5 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
6 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
7 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
9 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
10 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
13 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
14 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
15 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
16 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
17 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
18 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
19 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
20 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
21 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
22 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
23 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
24 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
25 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
26 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
27 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
28 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
29 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
30 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
31 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
32 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
33 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
34 of 34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
Hochul visits Lubavitcher Rebbe’s grave, Oct. 9, 2026
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
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Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
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Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
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Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
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Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
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Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
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Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
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Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
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Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Cambria Heights, Queens, in New York City, Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Don Pollard

Hochul added that “it is always a profoundly moving experience to stand alongside Devorah Halberstam at her son Ari’s gravesite.”

“Ari’s promising life was cut short in an act of antisemitic terror on the Brooklyn Bridge 32 years ago,” she stated. “His loss continues to be felt deeply in New York and across the world. May his memory inspire us to remain committed to combating antisemitism and hate.”

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Israeli Air Force jets strike Houthi military targets in Yemen, about 2,200 kilometers (1,350 miles) from Israel, during an operation that used more than 65 precision munitions guided by military intelligence, Sept. 25, 2025. Source: @IAFsite/X.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Trump weighs new Iran strikes as Houthis escalate attacks on Saudi Arabia
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