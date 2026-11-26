The site traditionally identified as the tomb of the High Priest Eleazar, son of Aaron, in the village of Awarta in Samaria was vandalized with graffiti on Tuesday, the Yesha Council confirmed to JNS on Wednesday.

Vandals spray-painted “Hamas” in Arabic alongside the emblem of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist organization, according to a report by the Judea & Samaria Situation Room provided to JNS by a council spokesperson.

𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗰𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝘆 𝗦𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀: 𝗔𝗿𝗮𝗯𝘀 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗮 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗩𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝗼𝗺𝗯 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘇𝗮𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀𝘁



According to Jewish tradition, Eleazar, son of Aaron, is buried in the Arab village of… pic.twitter.com/v8N9Oo6MHw — JSR - The Judea & Samaria Situation Room (@JSR_EN) November 24, 2026

“Fire was not enough,” the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said in a statement posted to X on Wednesday, noting that the desecration came just weeks after an arson attack at the site.

“Another example of Palestinian violence targeting Jews and Jewish heritage in Judea and Samaria,” the ministry added.

Fire was not enough.



Just weeks after Palestinian attackers set fire to the Tomb of Eleazar the Priest in Awarta, Samaria, the ancient Jewish holy site has been desecrated again: this time with “Hamas” graffiti and the emblem of the PFLP terrorist organization.



Another example… — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 25, 2026

The Situation Room report blamed Arab residents of the village and said it was the second attack on the tomb compound in about a month. Residents set fire to the site on the night of Oct. 20-21, according to the organization.

The latest incident also follows the desecration of the Tomb of the Seventy Elders, another Jewish holy site in Awarta, on May 11. In that incident, vandals raised a PFLP flag over the compound and spray-painted graffiti glorifying the Oct. 7, 2023, massacres, according to the Situation Room.

Awarta, southeast of Nablus (Shechem), is identified in Jewish tradition as the burial place of several biblical figures, including Eleazar, who succeeded his father, Aaron, as high priest and served during the lifetime of Joshua. Jewish tradition identifies the site with the Hill of Phinehas, where the Book of Joshua says Eleazar was buried.