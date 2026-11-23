Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s ambassador to the United States, walked back comments he made during an interview suggesting that U.S. troops would only return from the Middle East when “Iran is defeated.”

He wrote on Friday that the choice belongs to U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Let’s state the obvious: Only the president of the United States decides when and where American troops are deployed,” Leiter said. “The president himself has repeatedly stated that the Iranian regime poses a threat to the American people and that negotiating with this regime is a waste of time.”

“It is my assessment that as long as this regime remains in power, its goal to destroy the West will continue,” he said.

After an interview with Newsmax on Thursday, Leiter faced criticism over the wording of an answer he gave that could be interpreted to mean that Israel had a say over U.S. troop deployments.

“You get American soldiers back here to the United States to their families when Iran is defeated,” he said.

Some opponents of the U.S.-Israel relationship have pointed to comments from American and Israeli officials to argue that Israel dragged the United States into the Iran war, which polling suggests is deeply unpopular with the American public.

Anti-Israel figures similarly seized on the clip from Leiter’s interview with Newsmax to claim that Israel had control of U.S. military decisions.

“Israelis should not be dictating when America fights wars and when American troops are redeployed,” wrote Ahmed Moor, a Palestinian American writer and entrepreneur from the anti-Israel left who has announced a challenge to Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) in the 2028 primary,

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made a similar claim on Thursday after the clip was posted by the anti-Israel group AIPAC Tracker.

“We did not know that the Israeli ambassador to Washington was the commander-in-chief of the U.S. military,” Araghchi wrote .

In his statement on Friday clarifying his remarks, Leiter encouraged Araghchi to continue to increase the ambassador’s online audience.

“Your online efforts to drive a wedge between Israel and America have failed,” Leiter wrote. “The Iranian people need to hear my message.”