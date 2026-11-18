House Democrats overwhelmingly nominated Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) for speaker on Wednesday, with only 11 members voting against him in a secret ballot.

The nomination puts Jeffries on track to become speaker when the new Congress convenes in January. He must still win a vote of the full House.

Seven newly elected progressive Democrats said in a statement that they voted against Jeffries because he had not committed to their priorities, including Medicare for All and ending the “genocide in Gaza.”

“There is still work to be done to ensure that the direction our party takes this coming Congress reflects what our constituents are demanding of leadership,” the statement said.

It was signed by Reps.-elect Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez of New York, Adam Hamawy of New Jersey, Frederick Haynes of Texas, Melat Kiros of Colorado, Donavan McKinney of Michigan and Chris Rabb of Pennsylvania.