The United States of America has existed for 250 years. This past July, we celebrated its birthday and, with it, democracy, the free world and the institutions that have sustained America since its founding.

But how long will it last? That’s the question my generation has to answer.

There is an American movement that wants those institutions gone. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) says openly that capitalism should be replaced, and its candidates are winning—from New York’s City Hall to statehouses around the country.

This isn’t just happening on the political level but on the academic one as well. I am a proud Jewish Zionist. I spent two years as president of the Students Supporting Israel (SSI) chapter at Chapman University in Southern California.

This past spring semester, I ran for president of the student body. My opponent was disqualified for breaking election rules, and the review board upheld that decision. On March 4, our director of senate—the officer responsible for certifying elections—certified me in writing as student body president-elect, and I accepted.

Days later, the outgoing student body president announced a special election to undo it. On March 16, the university froze the student government. Seven months later, I still haven’t been seated, and the investigation hasn’t produced any findings.

In April, I moderated an SSI event with former Israeli soldiers. A member of Chapman’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter later said on a campus podcast that SJP supporters “claimed a bunch of tickets” so no one else could get in. Outside, protesters chanted “Death to America,” “Death to Israel,” “Globalize the intifada” and “Death to Max Wiseman.”

Since then, the outgoing president—the person trusted to run a neutral election—co-published an Instagram post with SJP. It attacked “capitalist structures,” stood with “Palestine and Iran,” and told students to vote out Orange County’s members of Congress who have taken AIPAC money.

I can’t prove what is in anyone’s head, and the investigation isn’t finished. But when you connect the dots, it becomes clear where this is coming from.

The post reads like DSA’s platform. DSA endorsed boycotting Israel in 2017. In 2025, its national convention passed a resolution barring endorsement of any candidate who opposes that boycott or works with AIPAC.

DSA’s own literature says the economy should be run “to meet public needs, not to make profits for a few.”

Kids walk into classrooms where too many professors share DSA’s worldview, with some going even further.

Student governments are picking up the same agenda. In May, the student senate at the New School in Manhattan voted to defund its campus Hillel. It’s believed to be the first student government in the country to try it.

Chapman isn’t the exception. In February 2024 at the University of California, Berkeley, about 200 protesters answered a call to “shut it down” and shattered a glass door to stop a talk by an Israeli military reservist. The university had to evacuate the speaker and the students who came to hear him.

At New York University, three Jewish students sued, saying they’d heard chants like “gas the Jews” on campus. NYU settled.

This movement is working its way into the Democratic Party, too.

Think about what that party used to stand for: President Harry S. Truman recognized Israel 11 minutes after it declared independence. President John F. Kennedy asked Americans what they could do for their country. President Bill Clinton declared the era of big government over. Those Democrats believed in free enterprise and were proud to be American.

That’s the party DSA is working to remake. It even has a name for how it plans to do it. Its members call it the “dirty break”: Run socialists on the Democratic ballot line, build an independent machine inside the party and eventually take control of the party itself.

Zohran Mamdani, a DSA member, became mayor of New York in January, and candidates he backed swept the state’s Democratic primaries in June. Nationally, a Brookings Institution study found that 76 of the 104 state legislative candidates DSA endorsed this year won their primaries or advanced without one.

Democratic voters are moving with them. Last year, Gallup found only 42% of Democrats viewed capitalism positively. That’s the first time it’s dropped below half. This June, just 14% of Democrats told Gallup they were extremely proud to be American. Some of that tracks who’s in the White House. But it’s lower now than at any point in Trump’s first term.

A lot of this starts in the classroom. Think about the parents of students at Columbia, Stanford and Harvard. They raised their kids with values that mean something to them: work hard, love your country, treat people fairly. They sacrifice to send them to the best schools in America.

Then those kids walk into classrooms where too many professors share DSA’s worldview, with some going even further. The day after Oct. 7, Columbia University professor Joseph Massad called Hamas’s attack “awesome.” Earlier this year, he was still teaching a course on the Middle East conflict.

At Stanford University, a lecturer was suspended after students said he made Jewish and Israeli students stand in a corner because “this is what Israel does to the Palestinians.”

Harvard University’s own task force found antisemitism had made its way into the school’s coursework.

That should worry everyone because Hamas didn’t come out of nowhere. It started as the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood. In January, the United States designated three Brotherhood chapters as terrorist groups, two of them for backing Hamas. Meanwhile, Qatar, which has hosted Hamas’s political leaders for years, is the largest foreign funder of American institutions of higher education at more than $6 billion.

Not every professor is a Brotherhood sympathizer. But when a professor can cheer a Brotherhood offshoot’s massacre and keep teaching, then parents should ask who is shaping their kids.