Oct. 7 playwrights call for police probe after someone pulled fire alarm during staging at Northwestern University

The playwrights who penned a play about Oct. 7 are calling for police to investigate after someone pulled a fire alarm during a staging of their play “Oct. 7" at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., on Tuesday night.

Phelim McAleer, who wrote the play with his wife, Ann McElhinney, told JNS that “these people are demonic.”

“Disrupting the truth, disrupting stories of tragedy and heroism. They should be ashamed of themselves,” he said. “This just makes us all the more determined to take this play to every campus across America.”

“The police must investigate this,” he told JNS. “The people responsible must be found and prosecuted.”

The Hillel at Northwestern staged the play at the Cahn Auditorium on campus, presented by the Unreported Story Society and directed by Jeff Gurner. According to playwright McElhinney, the play was “disrupted by someone setting off a fire alarm.”

“The whole theater has to be evacuated,” she wrote. “This hits even stronger because it’s already Oct. 7 in Israel.”

According to McElhinney, attendees were allowed back into the theater, but security searched everyone, delaying the production. In video shared with JNS, the audience can be seen giving the play a standing ovation.