U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Washington, D.C., on Monday to launch the eighth U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue.

The U.S.-Qatar forum is a high-level diplomatic channel launched in 2018 to coordinate and expand cooperation between the two nations across security, trade, investment, diplomacy and emerging technologies, according to the U.S. State Department.

“We’re working together to advance shared economic and security priorities and strengthen our partnership to promote a more stable and secure Middle East,” Rubio said on X.

Met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister @MBA_AlThani_ to launch the eighth U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue. We’re working together to advance shared economic and security priorities and strengthen our partnership to promote a more stable and secure Middle East. pic.twitter.com/jKG7t5SDdi — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) November 23, 2026

In a joint statement by the U.S. and Qatari governments, it was noted that Rubio and Al Thani reviewed progress under the $38 billion U.S.-Qatar Statement of Intent, signed in 2025 and outlines potential Qatari security and defense investments with Washington.