A suspect was arrested in connection with vandalism of three Jewish-owned restaurants in Montreal, but police officers have determined that none was motivated by hate, Federation CJA and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs stated on Monday.

“The individual is reportedly already known to police,” the groups stated . They did not identify the suspect or disclose what charges, if any, had been filed.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs is the advocacy arm of the Jewish Federations of Canada-UIA, and Federation CJA is part of the Jewish Federations of Canada-UIA and Jewish Federations of North America.

JNS sought comment from the Montreal police department, which is known as SPVM.

The arrest came after several Jewish-owned businesses in Montreal were vandalized or burglarized over a 10-day period this month. The Jewish groups did not identify which restaurants were linked to the arrest.

On Nov. 9, the anniversary of Kristallnacht, a large rock was thrown through the window of Pizza Pita, a kosher restaurant at Décarie Square. Two days later, the glass entrance to Schnitzels, a Jewish-owned restaurant on Queen Mary Road, was smashed and between $700 and $800 in cash was stolen.

On Nov. 19, employees at DoughNats, a Jewish-owned bakery on Décarie Boulevard, arrived at work to find a smashed window and evidence of a burglary.

Federation CJA and CIJA praised the work of police officers, saying it “led to a swift arrest,” and thanked them for their cooperation with the Community Security Network.

“We remind all members of the community of the importance of remaining vigilant,” the groups said. “If you see something, say something.”

The groups did not address two separate suspected arson attacks on Nov. 2 and Nov. 4 that destroyed Mimimelon, a kosher bakery in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough.