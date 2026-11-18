The Nachala settlement movement on Wednesday called Australian sanctions against the organization and its chairwoman, Daniella Weiss, a “badge of honor,” vowing to continue settlement activities despite the restrictions. Australia imposed the sanctions over what it called illegal settlement expansion and human rights abuses against Palestinians.

“No antisemitic decision will sever the eternal bond between the Jewish people and their heritage,” Nachala said, pledging to continue establishing Jewish communities in the Gaza Strip, Jericho, the Galilee and elsewhere in Israel. The movement also cited what it described as tens of thousands of supporters backing its initiative to renew Jewish settlement in Jericho.