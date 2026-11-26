The Yesha Council and Farm Association are launching a professional training program for Israeli women living in Judea and Samaria to help them deal with security threats, the umbrella organization of the local authorities in Judea and Samaria said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Farm Association is an Israeli NGO that supports and expands agricultural and grazing farms across Judea and Samaria.

Dubbed “Eshet Chayil” (“Woman of Valor”), this first-of-its-kind project aims to equip women living on the front lines of Jewish settlement with the tools to better protect themselves and their children in case of an emergency. According to the statement, women who carry licensed firearms will be given the opportunity to improve their skills and confidence in using them.

The statement elaborated that the training focuses on scenarios specific to the needs of women living on farms, including what to do when a terrorist enters a home and opens fire at point-blank range, and how to use a firearm in an environment with children without putting them at risk. It added that the project includes several intensive training days held throughout Judea and Samaria, with participants undergoing approximately five hours of professional training.

The unique challenges of living on farms isolated from population centers are the need to act independently and responsibly during an emergency, the Yesha Council noted.

“We want every woman on a farm to feel safe and be prepared to protect herself and her family in the event of danger,” said Hagai Tom, acting director-general of the Yesha Council.

“This project was born out of a genuine need identified on the ground. Carrying a licensed firearm is important, but knowing how to use it skillfully and responsibly when necessary is just as important,” he was quoted as saying.

The statement further quoted a farm owner in western Binyamin, north of Jerusalem, named only by her first name, Avishag, who shared her personal experience.

“A few weeks ago, on a Saturday morning, a terrorist tried to enter our farm. Fortunately, someone on the farm stopped him. It could have ended differently, because he could have gotten close to me and my children,” she related.

That was when she realized she had to know how to handle a pistol to protect her children, Avishag said.

According to the Judea and Samaria Situation Room, operated by the Yesha Council, 634 terrorist attacks have taken place in Judea and Samaria over the past two months, including 90 incidents involving attacks on shepherds.