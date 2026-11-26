The Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, the 18th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, that Israel “stands firmly with India in the joint fight against terror.”

“Today, Israel honors the resilience of the Indian people, the courage of those who risked their lives to protect others, and the memory of the innocent people murdered in the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks,” the ministry wrote on X. It tagged India’s public diplomacy account and the Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson.

“Terrorism knows no borders, and neither does our shared commitment to defeating it,” the ministry added.

Today, Israel honors the resilience of the Indian people, the courage of those who risked their lives to protect others, and the memory of the innocent people murdered in the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. 🇮🇱🇮🇳



Terrorism knows no borders, and neither does our shared… pic.twitter.com/A5w3zZR9By — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 26, 2026

Pakistani Islamist terrorists carried out the 2008 attacks, which killed 166 people over four days. Six people were killed at the city’s Chabad House, also known as Nariman House, including emissaries Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and his pregnant wife, Rivka. Their 2-year-old son, Moshe, survived.

Indian authorities have since thwarted plots against the site. In July 2023, Indian media reported the arrest of two Pakistani suspects in a plan to attack Israelis there. This month, a 20-year-old Mumbai man was arrested on suspicion of conducting surveillance on the Chabad House and other Jewish-owned sites for money, Indian media reported.