More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

US supports landmark Israel-Cyprus-Greece electricity project

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed support for the project during his recent visit to Greece, said Cyprus’ defense minister.

Etgar Lefkovits
Cypriot Defense Minister Vasilis Palmas attends the launch of a parliamentary Israel Caucus in Nicosia on Oct. 14, 2026. Credit: Etgar Lefkovits.
Cypriot Defense Minister Vasilis Palmas attends the launch of a parliamentary Israel Caucus in Nicosia on Oct. 14, 2026. Credit: Etgar Lefkovits.
(Oct. 15, 2026 / JNS)

NICOSIA, Cyprus — The U.S. administration is backing a mammoth electricity project to connect the power grids of Israel, Cyprus and Greece, the Cypriot Defense Minister said on Wednesday, reviving the long-delayed initiative.

The move comes amid growing cooperation between the close eastern Mediterranean allies, who have united against their historic rival, Turkey, after a period of regional instability.

Cypriot Defense Minister Vasilis Palmas told JNS at the launch of an Israel caucus in the Cypriot parliament that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed support for the project during his visit to Greece last week, underscoring Washington’s commitment to its implementation and highlighting the cooperation of the three eastern Mediterranean allies plus the United States.

The watershed Israel-Cyprus-Greece electricity project, known as the Great Sea Interconnector, is of “considerable strategic importance” for both the Republic of Cyprus and the wider eastern Mediterranean region, the Cypriot defense minister said.

“This project has the potential to help end Cyprus’s energy isolation, strengthen energy security, and integrate our region into the European security market,” he said.

Cyprus is the only E.U. country not connected to the grid of any other member state, and building an interconnector cable would end its energy isolation and make the island much more secure.

The $2 billion underwater “energy highway,” which would be the world’s longest and deepest underwater power cable, had been stalled by a dispute between Greece and Turkey over the maritime area to be designated for the laying of the cables.

The Cypriot defense chief noted that while the project has faced “difficulties and delays,” recent developments have offered “encouraging prospects” for moving it forward, citing U.S. support and French financial backing.

The project got a boost this summer when the French investment group Meridiam signed an agreement to become the project’s majority shareholder.

“Ultimately, Cyprus remains committed to implementing a project that strengthens energy cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean based on internal law and the respect for the sovereign rights of states, Palmas said.

“Vocal U.S. support for the electricity connection project is vital to overcome political obstacles, mainly from Turkey, that are delaying the project,” said Elai Rettig, an assistant professor at Israel’s Bar-Ilan University.

“In the end we need to see both a cost-benefit analysis and security guarantees regarding Turkey, and then the project will be implemented,” said University of Nicosia professor Andreas Theophanous.

“I see the light at the end of the tunnel,” U.S. Ambassador to Cyprus John Breslow told JNS. “They are making progress.”

Defense and Security
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Department of Justice
U.S. News
‘Bizarre’ Trump admin continuing Biden government’s prosecution of journalist who exposed Kanye West’s Jew-hatred
“Whose battle is the administration fighting here? Kanye West’s? Tucker Carlson’s?” Seth Stern, chief of advocacy at the Freedom of the Press Foundation, told JNS.
October 14, 2026 05:47 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Danon Waltz Latin America
U.S. News
Danon, Waltz meet with Latin American envoys at UN
“Latin American countries are important partners for Israel, and together with the United States, we are working to deepen our ties and strengthen diplomatic cooperation,” the Israeli ambassador told JNS exclusively.
October 14, 2026 03:54 PM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Officials, including Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, attend the inauguration of Colombia’s embassy in Jerusalem, Oct. 14, 2026. Photo by Rafi Ben Hakoon/GPO.
Israel News
Colombia becomes 10th country with embassy in Jerusalem
Israel’s foreign minister called it a historic day for ties between the two countries and an important day for the capital.
Oct. 14, 2026
Joshua Marks
Greek Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis speaks to the media ahead of an EU Health Ministers meeting in Brussels, Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images.
World News
Greek minister dismisses anti-Israel protests as ‘antisemitic propaganda’
Staunch support for Jerusalem in budding Mediterranean alliance comes ahead of the launch of an Israel caucus in the Greek parliament.
Oct. 13, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Breaking News
01:14
IDF: Suspicious vehicle hits security guard near Ariel, driver flees
00:07
UAE joins international antisemitism forum for first time
21:37
Rubio holds memorial for American victims of Oct. 7 at State Department
18:20
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump admin from penalizing groups aiding International Criminal Court
15:01
US agrees to sell 12 Apache helicopters to Israel
14:43
Colombia to launch ‘major effort’ to combat Jew-hatred, foreign minister says
14:31
Congressional panel sworn in to weigh bringing Philadelphia Jewish museum under Smithsonian umbrella
14:07
Conference of Presidents lauds Colombia for opening Jerusalem embassy
13:56
In since-deleted post, El-Sayed defended ‘friend’ who supported Brotherhood
13:01
US charges 14 in North Korean IT worker scheme targeting more than 70 American companies
12:42
Netanyahu wishes ‘speedy recovery’ to those injured in Kiryat Gat gas explosion
12:25
Saudi national charged with installing covert recording device at OpenAI
12:11
ADL, Gratz College launch program to combat campus antisemitism
10:10
New York City to stop investing pensions in Israel Bonds, comptroller says
10:05
Herzog arrives in Azerbaijan for regional summit
09:30
FM Sa’ar hails ‘historic day’ as Colombia opens embassy in Jerusalem
08:59
Netanyahu: Oct. 7 would have been different ‘if they had woken me’
08:53
Suspected gas explosion sparks fire at factory in Kiryat Gat as Netanyahu visits city
08:19
Israeli student Elazar Yair Wilensky, killed in school hike blast, laid to rest
08:08
Foreign activist faces deportation over shirt showing Netanyahu in sniper crosshairs
07:47
Netanyahu warns Tehran of response ‘it cannot even imagine’ if it attacks
07:27
Katz threatens Hezbollah with territorial losses if it joins Iranian attack
07:06
Two container ships struck in Strait of Hormuz
06:55
Police nab 155 Palestinian infiltrators in northern Jerusalem
06:33
Gaza administration signs reconstruction cooperation agreement with German agency
06:13
Israeli envoy accuses Dutch mayor of double standard over soccer fan ban, protests
05:52
Sappers handle suspected unexploded ordnance near Beit Shemesh
05:33
Canadian man scrawls swastika, antisemitic messages at Ben-Gurion detention facility
05:12
Netanyahu marks one year since final living hostages returned from Gaza
04:55
Samaria: Seven Palestinian minors to be charged for stoning Israeli car
04:30
WATCH: Colombia becomes 10th country with embassy in Jerusalem
04:26
Israel hosts Greek, Cypriot delegations to strengthen strategic, economic ties
04:04
Australia, Canada, France and UK urge Abbas to reverse election postponement
03:43
Netanyahu: Countries criticizing Israel privately seek its assistance
03:22
No. 8 on Winter’s party list quits, Netanyahu and Smotrich urge others to follow
03:03
Board of Peace marks a year since end of Gaza war
02:44
CENTCOM rejects Iran’s claim of control over Strait of Hormuz
02:43
Southern Lebanon: IDF seizes ready-to-detonate Hezbollah bomb
02:22
Trump warns of further action against Iran, vows to prevent nuclear weapons
02:01
Netanyahu: Israel ready for any scenario, including attack by PA forces
01:40
IDF slays Hamas commander who helped hold hostages
01:28
Katz warns Iran, proxies planning terrorist attacks to influence Israeli election
17:14
Iran, UK summon ambassadors over suspected terror attack near British airbase
17:05
Pope Leo XIV has lung cancer, Vatican says
16:53
Two former New England Patriots players to be inducted in Jewish Sports Hall of Fame
16:46
Former Michigan Dem party treasurer endorses Rogers over El-Sayed
16:36
Multiple countries that have accused Israel of ‘genocide,’ elected to UN Human Rights Council
14:40
Barbera Thornhill installed as next US envoy-at-large on human trafficking
14:34
Oklahoma board rejects Jewish charter school despite federal court ruling
11:07
White House asks Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign
More Updates
JNS TV
Israel Undiplomatic
Why Tokyo Should Be Looking to Jerusalem, Not Away From It
October 14, 2026 04:09 PM
Ruthie Blum
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The foreign-policy establishment’s war on Israel finds a target
Jonathan S. Tobin
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The true loyalties of the Jews of Privilege
Benjamin Kerstein