California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, drew harsh criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump when he said that he will commute every death sentence in the state and instead have inmates, who are awaiting execution, be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The White House called the California governor’s plan a “gutless decision to wipe out the death sentences of all 548 inmates on California’s death row.”

“Two days after the election, Newsom handed blanket clemency to child killers, serial murderers and cop killers, and the victims’ families say they were never even told, a shameful abdication of basic responsibility and integrity that defines today’s Democrat Party,” the White House stated.

It added “that Newsom would even consider sparing these killers tells you everything you need to know about the sickness and depravity that runs through today’s Democrat Party.”

The White House detailed some of the “monsters” it said Newsom “is fighting to spare.”

Newsom released a list of people who support his decision, including Rabbi Suzanne Singer, spiritual leader emerita of Temple Beth El, a Reform synagogue in Riverside, Calif., whose sister Michele Reiner was stabbed to death in her home with her husband, legendary Jewish film director and actor Rob Reiner, in December.

“As a member of the clergy, I believe that all life is sacred,” Singer stated. “I also believe in the possibility of redemption. Because of this, I oppose the death penalty.”

“As a civilized nation, it is barbaric that we still subject people to die at the hands of the state,” she said. “I am so grateful to Gov. Newsom for commuting the death sentences that have been imposed in our state. This is true proof of his moral character.” (The victims’ son, Nick Reiner, is in custody in connection to the murder investigation.)

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks critical of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to commute the sentences of death row inmates at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., Nov. 23, 2026. Credit: Molly Riley/White House.

Rabbis were divided about the governor’s decision.

Rabbi Michael Barclay, of Temple Ner Simcha, a synagogue that is “between classic Reform and Conservative Judaism” in Westlake Village, Calif., told JNS that Jewish texts teach that those who are compassionate to the cruel will become cruel to the compassionate.

“God even follows this statement, destroying entire cities like Sodom when they become evil,” the rabbi said. “With his commutations, Gavin Newsom again sets himself up as a god or emperor, who is kind to the perpetrators of evil, while simultaneously being authoritarian and oppressive to the average Californian.”

J. David Bleich, a rabbi and professor of Jewish law and ethics at Yeshiva University and one of the foremost Orthodox authorities on bioethics, told JNS that he couldn’t oppose capital punishment “in principle.”

“There have been far too many recent instances of miscarriage of justice based on circumstantial evidence, including the recent conviction of a Californian suspected of arson, for me to criticize blanket clemency,” he told JNS.

Rabbi Elliot Dorff, rector and distinguished service professor of philosophy at American Jewish University, told JNS that he supports Newsom’s planned commutations.

The Torah calls for the death penalty for 36 offenses, including murder, violating the Sabbath and cursing one’s parents. But the Torah also “requires that an executed person be taken down from the gallows before nightfall, ‘for an impaled body is an affront to God,’” Dorff said.

“The rabbis of the Mishnah and later the Talmud were clearly uncomfortable with the death penalty, for they created rules of evidence and narrowed the actions that would justify the death penalty so severely that ultimately they say that a court that decrees a death penalty once in seven years is ‘a bloody court,’” he told JNS.

The medieval rabbi, known as Rabbenu Asher, expressed “shock that Jewish courts in Spain in his time had the authority to execute people,” according to Dorff.

Beyond that instance, “no other Jewish court for at least the last 2,000 years has had that authority until the modern State of Israel, and there it was limited to Adolf Eichmann until the Knesset recently passed legislation to execute terrorists,” Dorff told JNS.

Dorff voted for Rabbi Jeremy Kalmanofsky’s 2013 responsa, which the Conservative/Masorti Movement’s Jewish law and standards committee approved unanimously and which opposes the death penalty “except in the rarest cases,” he told JNS.

Jews can be jurors or judges in capital cases, “so that the court system is not left with only those who support it and so that the evidence for an execution required by law be indeed ‘beyond a reasonable doubt,’” Dorff told JNS. “In practice, I think that ‘the rarest cases’ include only people like Adolf Eichmann and not any of the people executed by any of the jurisdictions of the United States.”

Rabbi Lori Shapiro, founding rabbi of Open Temple, a trans-denominational synagogue in Venice, Calif., told JNS that “we should follow the caution of the ancient rabbis and hold close the sanctity of all life.”

At the same time, Shapiro said, it’s important to know that “there are extreme and exceptional circumstances—illustrated in the only execution in Israeli history, of Adolf Eichmann, perhaps as an act of national catharsis—that would require such a tragic sentencing.”

“The debate between Newsom and Trump is as old as time,” Shapiro said. “May we move forward with discernment, humility and gravity.”

Rabbi Yaakov Menken, executive vice president of the Coalition for Jewish Values, told JNS that “the Torah says both that there should be a death penalty and that a court that administered the death penalty more than once every seven years is a ‘destructive’ court.”

“Judaism takes a nuanced approach: neither wholesale administration of the death penalty nor abolishing it is the moral path,” he said. Menken added that Newsom’s announcement is a “PR move, because no California death row inmate has been executed in the last two decades.”