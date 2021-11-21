More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Accept Turkish relations for what they are

Ever since President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan came to power in the early 2000s, bilateral ties between Israel and Turkey have been in an ongoing state of crisis. At the same time, he has taken care not to cross the line and harm economic ties.

Eyal Zisser
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Eyal Zisser
Eyal Zisser Eyal Zisser
Eyal Zisser is a lecturer in the Middle East History Department at Tel Aviv University.
(Nov. 21, 2021 / JNS)

All’s well that ends well. After eight turbulent days in prison, Natalie and Mordy Oknin have returned home. Fortunately, the affair came to an end before the Israeli media could turn a tempest in a teacup into a tsunami for ratings, possibly resulting in extended detention for the couple and shattered Israel-Turkey relations.

Israeli media outlets have now made the shift from depression to euphoria, replacing assessments this would likely constitute a major crisis in Ankara-Jerusalem relations with rosier, albeit unrealistic, forecasts of coming warming bilateral ties.

The simple truth is that these ties have a glass ceiling that we cannot and should not attempt to break. Below it exists a reasonable and tolerable relationship, better even than those that Israel maintains with other countries in the region. After all, when was the last time Israeli tourists visited Cairo or Amman en masse? We should protect and advance this relationship, but we should not expect to achieve much more than we currently have.

Israel and Turkey became close allies in the 1990s, working closely together on both the military and security fronts. Economic ties flourished, and Turkey even became a top destination for Israeli tourists.

However, ever since President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan came to power in the early 2000s, bilateral ties have been in an ongoing state of crisis. They have been held hostage to the ups and downs of Israel-Palestinian relations. Each incident that takes place in Judea and Samaria, Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip leads him to excoriate Israel, sometimes to the point of anti-Semitism, and even go so far as to harm its diplomatic representatives in Ankara and Istanbul.

At the same time, Erdoğan has taken care not to cross the line by avoiding harming economic ties, which have in fact continued to develop. This is in fact a pattern in hia treatment of other countries, chief among them the U.S. and European states.

Yet this policy has a price. Turkey’s economy is collapsing; its relationship with the U.S. is in a state of ongoing crisis; and it has been left without any friends in the region. This is why Erdoğan is trying to repair the damage.

In an effort to restore ties with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi, Erdoğan is willing to expel Muslim Brotherhood members who were given refuge in Turkey. He is also willing to respectfully receive United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. Just a year ago, he recalled Turkey’s ambassador to Abu Dhabi in protest of the UAE’s signing of the Abraham Accords.

Nevertheless, Erdoğan remains an unpredictable politician. We should assume that when the next Israeli-Palestinian crisis arises, the “real” Erdoğan will once again take center stage.

This does not mean that Israel should give up on Turkey. The existence of dialogue, even in matters of regional security, is always preferable to disengagement, and there is much more that can be done to promote economic ties.

We just need to be cognizant of the limits of this relationship. There is no reason whatsoever to cede relationships and alliances forged in the fields of economy, energy and security with Cyprus, Greece and Egypt for talks with Turkey. On the contrary, Ankara should do the right thing and join the aforementioned countries as a welcome partner.

Eyal Zisser is a lecturer in the Middle East History Department at Tel Aviv University.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Middle East Abraham Accords
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier vessel Manta Ursula is pictured moored in Muscat on July 25, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iran, Oman edging toward Strait of Hormuz deal amid fresh attacks on vessels
A U.S. official said the blockade of Iranian ports would be lifted if Tehran and Muscat finalize an arrangement.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
A view of the Teva Pharmaceuticals' logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Teva asks US judge not to disclose its Israeli origins to jurors
The Tel Aviv-based drug maker is facing an antitrust lawsuit, together with several other pharmaceutical companies.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Farid Alamdar. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why a free Iran may not be in everyone’s interest
Farid Alamdar