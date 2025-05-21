More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Trump’s Mideast moves rattle Israel but don’t betray the Jewish state

The president shows no sign that he has abandoned the goals he shares with Israel, such as the liberation of all hostages, removal of Hamas from power and the demilitarization of Gaza.

Jason Shvili
Trump, Netanyahu
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House in Washington D.C., April 7, 2025. Photo by Liri Agami/Flash90.
Jason Shvili
Jason Shvili Jason Shvili
Jason Shvili is a contributing editor at Facts and Logic About the Middle East (FLAME), which publishes educational messages to correct lies and misperceptions about Israel and its relationship to the United States.
(May 21, 2025 / Facts and Logic About the Middle East)

Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, confused some regional watchers last week when he slammed Israel for “prolonging” its war with Hamas in Gaza. In a meeting with hostages’ families, Witkoff reportedly said America “wants to return the hostages, but Israel is not ready to end the war ... .”

While the United States has consistently encouraged Israel in its fight to defeat Hamas, Witkoff’s comment seemed off-key, even off-putting to some Israeli politicians. Did he mean to signal daylight between the allies, or was this merely a tactic in his backroom negotiations?

Many supporters of Israel were buoyed when Trump took office, as he immediately lifted Biden-era restrictions on Israel’s war in Gaza and called for Israel to resoundingly defeat and disarm Hamas. Trump also stated forcefully that Iran will never have nuclear weapons, and that the United States would take all necessary steps to stop Houthi attacks on global shipping. But recently, Trump has taken actions that some Israeli leaders and supporters of Israel found dismaying.

Indeed, Trump seemed to snub Israel by leaving it out of recent negotiations with Hamas and Iran, making a unilateral deal that the Houthis would stop attacking commercial ships, with no mention of ceasing attacks on Israel, and choosing not to visit Israel on last week’s high-profile Middle East trip.

Israel has tough decisions ahead: How can it maintain trust with the United States, its strongest ally, while suffering the stings of seemingly insulting diplomatic treatment by Trump? How can it prosecute the Gaza war so Hamas is defeated thoroughly, while the United States negotiates a deal that may leave Hamas alive to fight another day? How, if the United States allows Iran to freeze, but not dismantle, its nuclear weapons industry, can Israel fulfill its proclaimed mission to destroy its nuclear capability? How should Israel respond if the Houthis stop attacking Western shipping but continue attacking the Jewish state?

If Israel’s past diplomatic strategy is any indicator, the answer is to continue treating the United States as a strong friend, cultivating the relationship assiduously. In addition, Israel will, while wisely honoring Trump for his prodigious support, firmly and confidently exercise its right as a sovereign country to act in its own best interests.

When the Biden administration swung wildly from support of Israel to cutting off military supplies and vetoing Israel’s military campaigns, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to navigate similar uncertain currents. Likewise, Israel cannot expect Trump, of all people, to behave predictably or even “consistently.” Fortunately, Netanyahu has proven skills for handling diplomatic vicissitudes, such as those of this administration, particularly given the surpassing benefits Trump has delivered to Israel.

In short, Israel’s smartest course will be to express gratitude and humble respect for the United States, but also stand tall and make independent decisions about its existential interests, despite the risk they may annoy the volatile Trump, as they often did Team Biden.

Trump has confounded Israel on several fronts. Though the president has repeatedly threatened military action against Iran’s nuclear program, The New York Times revealed that he prevented Israel from striking it. Trump denied this, saying, “I didn’t stop them (Israel). But I didn’t make it comfortable for them, because I think we can make a deal without the attack.” Trump also conducted direct ceasefire talks with Hamas and the Houthis without Israeli involvement.

While some pundits and politicians saw these actions as betrayals of Israel, they are rather unsurprising examples of rough-and-tumble global politics from a free-wheeling, unpredictable United States president. Furthermore, as the leader of the world’s most powerful country, Trump has every right to negotiate U.S. interests at will. It’s not America’s job, for example, to stop the Houthis from attacking Israel.

Israel and Trump agree on Gaza. Trump worries that Israel’s continued military activity in Gaza is undermining his post-war plans, while Israel is concerned that Trump will cut a deal with Hamas that won’t disarm them, allowing a return to pre-Oct. 7 conditions, in which Hamas remains a heavily armed, violent force on Israel’s border.

But so far, Trump shows no indication that he has abandoned the goals he shares with Israel: liberating all of the remaining hostages, removing Hamas from power and demilitarizing Gaza. He believes these goals can be achieved diplomatically. If diplomacy fails, Israel has promised to launch an offensive to take control of Gaza and quash Hamas.

Israel and Trump agree: No nuclear weapons for Iran. Upon taking office, Trump implemented his “maximum pressure” policy—sanctions designed to cripple Iran sufficiently that its economy and the Islamic Regime collapse. Even as he negotiates with the mullahs, he continues implementing new sanctions to further constrict Iran. Last week, for example, Trump imposed sanctions on individuals and entities that the U.S. Treasury Department said were helping Iran with its ballistic-missile program.

If, however, Trump does reach a deal with the Iranians that fails to prevent them from obtaining nuclear weapons, Israel seems prepared to act alone. Indeed, Netanyahu has asserted, “One way or the other, Iran will not have nuclear weapons.”

Israel can defend itself against the Houthis. Trump made the deal with the Houthis by which they agreed to halt their attacks on international shipping, because it was in America’s interests to do so, not to spite Israel. Trump knows that Israel is perfectly capable of defending itself, thanks in part to U.S. arms he helped supply. Moreover, the president has not indicated that he will oppose whatever actions Israel takes to defend itself against the Houthis.

Israel has no greater friend than America, and America has no greater friend than Israel. Nevertheless, Israel and the United States are sovereign countries. Trump has the right to put “America first,” while Israel has the right to prioritize its interests. That disagreements may arise between the two nations doesn’t foreclose continued mutual respect and support. Even the best of friends can disagree and still cooperate.

Israel can maintain its alliance with the United States while still protecting its interests. Certainly, Israel should express appropriate appreciation for America’s and Trump’s support, but it should also be prepared—and expected—to act alone, even if doing so occasionally miffs Washington.

Originally published by Facts and Logic About the Middle East (FLAME).

U.S.-Israel Relations
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a photograph of a damaged pipe while delivering a speech marking the end of the midterm election campaign, at the Lincoln Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., on November 2, 2026. Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump touts reflecting pool, warns of ‘jihadists’ in Congress in closing speech before midterms
In response to a question shouted from the press pool, the president said he would not resume strikes on Iran after the election.
November 2, 2026 03:55 PM
Andrew Bernard
Huckabee Herzog
Israel News
Who will form government? Herzog meeting Knesset factions on Wednesday
The president has decided to start with smaller parties first.
November 2, 2026 08:48 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu at the Likud party’s election headquarters at Binyanei HaUma (Jerusalem International Convention Center) in Jerusalem, following Israel’s general elections, early Oct. 28, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu warns against cooperation with Arab parties
The Israeli prime minister called cooperation with Abbas and Tibi a “disaster"; Eisenkot says lawmakers accepting his principles could be partners.
Nov. 1, 2026
Joshua Marks
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, right, meets with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, June 15, 2026. Photo by Shlomi Amsalem/GPO.
Israel News
Israeli envoy becomes world’s first ambassador to Somaliland
The two nations’ cooperation carries “important regional and international significance,” said Somaliland President Abdullahi.
Nov. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
15:00
IDF chief endorses integrating AI in defensive and offensive systems
14:50
Iran will responded to military action with ‘harsher’ response, Iranian FM says
14:44
Trump on Iran deal: ‘It could happen’
14:31
Israeli ambassador to Austria marks sixth anniversary of Vienna terror attack
14:01
US antisemitism envoy meets with Argentine President Milei
13:29
US envoy criticizes European governments over failure to combat antisemitism
12:57
Saudi Arabia says it intercepted two drones and a missile
12:26
Israel extends ‘Al Jazeera’ ban by 90 days, network says
12:03
Israel’s The Democrats party to recommend Eisenkot form next government
11:25
IDF aircraft crashes near Ashkelon due to malfunction
10:59
Electricity restored to Ganim in northern Samaria, 21 years after disengagement
10:35
US businessman makes major donation to expand pediatric cancer care at Sheba
10:05
Trump: Jews who support El-Sayed are ‘crazy’
09:34
Jordan’s king calls Israel’s ‘expansionist ambitions’ the ‘greatest threat’ to region
08:59
Israel marks 109 years since Balfour Declaration
08:33
Michigan student who attacked Jewish woman released
08:13
Israel Railways to launch direct service from Hadera, Netanya to Jerusalem
07:52
Israel welcomes 36 diplomatic cadets selected from nearly 2,000 applicants
07:32
Herzog hosts Kazakh deputy prime minister in Jerusalem
07:12
Gravestones of Herzl’s grandparents unveiled on Mount Herzl
06:53
Herzog holds annual olive harvest at President’s Residence
06:33
Likud: ‘Black cloud’ hangs over election results
06:13
Incoming Likud MK to JNS: Election result shows ‘unprecedented’ trust
05:52
Hamas calls for escalation of terror attacks in Judea and Samaria
05:32
Trump warns Iran: ‘At some point we’re going to have to give them the hammer’
05:12
Tehran: Moving 60% uranium abroad ‘not under consideration’
04:51
Religious Zionist MK Simcha Rothman to JNS: ‘Large-scale bribery’ in Knesset election
04:31
Israel signs $170 million deal with Elbit Systems for advanced IDF artillery training center
04:11
Galilee resident faces indictment over alleged ISIS membership
03:50
Hebron: IDF ends 10-day counterterrorism operation, official tells JNS
03:30
Otzma Yehudit slams judge for declaring election results unaffected by foreign interference probe
03:10
Qatar Airways announces emergency drills at Doha airport
02:49
IDF eliminates four Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
02:29
Huckabee: Netanyahu’s opposition to Arab parties in gov’t a ‘necessary course’
02:09
Israeli soldier who lost leg in Gaza completes NYC Marathon
01:48
IDF kills two Hamas Nukhba terrorists in Gaza, including Oct. 7 attacker
01:28
Police release suspects in alleged election bribery case
01:08
Trump: ‘Good call’ with Netanyahu focused on Iran
13:54
Bennett: B’Yachad to recommend Eisenkot for PM
13:49
Sen. Chris Murphy hospitalized after stroke
13:28
Democrat Haley Stevens endorses Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race
13:17
Elections chief: Knesset vote ‘conducted properly’
12:46
AJC delegation meets Moroccan parliament speaker in Rabat
12:44
World Jewish Congress marks start of Mizrahi Heritage Month
12:09
Israel: Gaza supermarket video challenges claims of food shortages
11:00
IDF kills Hamas commander involved in holding hostages
10:58
IDF finds Hezbollah weapons, drones in Southern Lebanon
10:17
New Zealand halts future funding to UNRWA
10:05
US official warns Iran it is ready to ‘go in another direction’
08:53
Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport to hold emergency drill
More Updates
JNS TV
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a reception marking the opening of the Colombian Embassy in Jerusalem, held at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, Oct. 14, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
JNS TV
Israel After the Election: Leadership, Security and Global Challenges
November 2, 2026 04:25 AM
Fiamma Nirenstein, Alex Traiman
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
‘Israeli Arabs voted for integration, not against Netanyahu’
Fiamma Nirenstein