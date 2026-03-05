Saudi Arabia
The narrower U.N. Security Council measure would require Tehran to disclose mine locations and halt attacks on commercial shipping in the strategic waterway.
Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE say the Rafah Crossing should be open in both directions.
Riyadh reaffirmed its “commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and their legitimate right to establish an independent state.”
Riyadh’s naval buildup, sanctions push and digital warfare campaign signal a strategic recalibration, with major implications for Iran and Israel.
Jason Brodsky, of United Against Nuclear Iran, stated that “it’s a fantasy to expect the U.S. to soften its demands.”
At least publicly, the deal has been met with silence by Israel and American Jewish organizations.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “didn’t get everything he wanted” from President Trump, the prime minister said.
Saad Almadi was arrested in Riyadh in 2021 over social media posts made from his home in Boca Raton that were critical of the Saudi government.
“If we can’t prevent the sale, we might as well link it to normalization and get something out of it,” says analyst Yosef Kuperwasser.
U.S. President Donald Trump has said he plans to approve the deal.
OPINION