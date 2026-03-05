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Saudi Arabia

The Strait of Hormuz, which lies between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, separating Iran (north) from the Arabian Peninsula (south), Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: MODIS Land Rapid Response Team/NASA.
U.S. News
US, Gulf states push new UN resolution targeting Iranian mines in Strait of Hormuz
The narrower U.N. Security Council measure would require Tehran to disclose mine locations and halt attacks on commercial shipping in the strategic waterway.
May 4, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Rubio Egypt Saudi UAE
JNS TV / Our Middle East
How the Iran conflict is reshaping alliances in the Arab world
March 30, 2026
Dan Diker, Khaled Abu Toameh
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman at the White House, on March 14, 2017. Credit: White House Photo/Shealah Craighead.
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Is Saudi Arabia turning against Iran after escalating attacks?
March 26, 2026
Emily Schrader
Palestinians at Rafah
Israel News
Muslim states ‘concerned’ over alleged Gaza displacement intention
Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE say the Rafah Crossing should be open in both directions.
Dec. 6, 2025
JNS Staff
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas at a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ramallah, May 25, 2021. Credit: Flash90.
Israel News
Saudi Arabia funds PA with $90 million
Riyadh reaffirmed its “commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and their legitimate right to establish an independent state.”
Dec. 2, 2025
JNS Staff
Houthis protest against airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition on Sanaa in September 2015. Photo by Henry Ridgwell/VOA via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Saudi Arabia mulls rejoining battle against Houthis
Riyadh’s naval buildup, sanctions push and digital warfare campaign signal a strategic recalibration, with major implications for Iran and Israel.
Nov. 25, 2025
Shimon Sherman
Trump MBS Saudi Arabia
U.S. News
Report: Iran asks Saudi Arabia to urge America to restart nuclear talks
Jason Brodsky, of United Against Nuclear Iran, stated that “it’s a fantasy to expect the U.S. to soften its demands.”
Nov. 21, 2025
Trump MBS Saudi Arabia
Analysis
Trump-Saudi mega-deal raises QME concerns, even as analysts see upside
At least publicly, the deal has been met with silence by Israel and American Jewish organizations.
Nov. 21, 2025
David Isaac
F-35 Drill
Israel News
Netanyahu: US assured F-35 sale to Riyadh won’t imperil military edge
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “didn’t get everything he wanted” from President Trump, the prime minister said.
Nov. 21, 2025
JNS Staff
Trump MBS Saudi Arabia
U.S. News
US citizen long detained in Saudi Arabia returning home to Florida
Saad Almadi was arrested in Riyadh in 2021 over social media posts made from his home in Boca Raton that were critical of the Saudi government.
Nov. 20, 2025
Israeli Air Force (IAF) F-35I Adir
Analysis
How a Saudi F-35 deal could impinge on Israel’s strategic edge
“If we can’t prevent the sale, we might as well link it to normalization and get something out of it,” says analyst Yosef Kuperwasser.
Nov. 20, 2025
Shimon Sherman
Two Israeli F-35I “Adir” jets fly in formation after receiving fuel from a Tennessee Air National Guard KC-135 on Dec. 6, 2016. Credit: U.S. Air Force/1st Lt. Erik D. Anthony.
Israel News
IDF warns sale of F-35 to Saudi Arabia could harm Israel’s military edge
U.S. President Donald Trump has said he plans to approve the deal.
Nov. 18, 2025
JNS Staff
OPINION
Ronn Torossian. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Saudi Arabia and Israel normalization: Trillion-dollar possibility without a date
Ronn Torossian
Jason Shvili. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
To win normalization with Israel, Saudis must learn the art of the deal
Jason Shvili
Joseph Puder. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Momentum slows as Trump turns his focus elsewhere in the Mideast
Joseph Puder
Shmuel Katz. Credit Courtesy.
Opinion
Trump’s Saudi and Qatari gambles: High-stakes bets with uncertain consequences
Shmuel Katz
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Featured Columnist
No F-35 fighter jets for Saudi Arabia
Moshe Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Jerusalem faces a tough choice but signals trust in the Trump plan
Fiamma Nirenstein
Eric Levine
Opinion
Macron must believe that monkeys can fly
Eric Levine