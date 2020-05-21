Event Date: Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 12PM Eastern

How does Turkey see its role in the former Ottoman territories? Find out how President Erdogan’s Turkish nationalism mixes potently with Islamism on Thursday’s conference call.

Featuring Harold Rhode, former head of the Turkey Desk in the Defense Department’s Office of Net Assessment.

https://www.jewishpolicycenter.org/2020/05/15/conference-call-erdogan-and-the-former-ottoman-territories-including-jerusalem/

Harold Rhode received a Ph.D. in Ottoman history from Columbia University and served as a specialist on Islamic culture and the Middle East in the Office of the Secretary of Defense from 1982-2010. He is a Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Gatestone Institute in New York and Senior Fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.