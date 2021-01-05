JNS Webinar: The role of Anglos in Israeli politics: Past, present and future
Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 — A special panel featuring Israel’s English-speaking parliamentarians: MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh and Former MKs Dov Lipman, Ambassador Michael Oren and Yehuda Glick
Join JNS in a special webinar titled “The role of Anglos in Israeli politics: Past, present and future”
https://www.facebook.com/JNS.org/videos/244405090409349
Jan. 12, 2021 10 a.m. Pacific / 1 p.m. Eastern / 8 p.m. Israel
Featuring Israel’s last four native English-speaking parliamentarians: MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh, and former MKs Dov Lipman, Michael Oren and Yehuda Glick
Also, featuring a presentation of the first-ever poll of Anglo-Israeli voters by Rabbi David Fine, founder of Anglo-Vision
Event host: JNS Jerusalem correspondent Eliana Rudee
To register, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N8TIDsuBRe6fJqDgxAHvgw