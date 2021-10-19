Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai mulls Jewish Agency chair bid

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai has joined the growing list of candidates vying for the chairmanship of the Jewish Agency for Israel.

The 74-year-old previously served as deputy Knesset speaker and a former spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, most notably during the 1991 Gulf War.

Other candidates vying for the chairmanship position include former Blue and White Knesset members Omer Yankelevich and Michal Cotler-Wunsh; Museum of the Jewish People director Irina Nevzlin, who is married to Likud MK Yuli Edelstein; head of the Planning and Budgeting Committee of the Council for Higher Education Yaffa Zilbershats; Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum; former Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon; former Likud MK Uzi Dayan; and former Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren.

This report first appeared in Israel Hayom.