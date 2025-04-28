Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
WATCH: JNS International Policy Summit—Day 2, closing session

(April 28, 2025 / JNS)

MONDAY, APRIL 28, 2025
6:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.
Closing Plenary Session

  • Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Heritage Meir Porush
  • Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion
  • Host of “Sid and Friends in the Morning” on 77 WABC in New York City, Sid Rosenberg
  • Keynote Address: U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee
  • U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in conversation with JNS CEO Alex Traiman
  • U.S.-Israel Relations Panel:
    Panel Chair: JNS Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Tobin
  • VP Heritage Foundation & Former Deputy National Security Adv. to President Trump, Victoria Coates
  • Former U.S. Senator Norm Coleman
  • President & CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), Michael Makovsky
  • Founder & President of the Endowment for Middle East Truth (EMET), Sarah Stern
  • Refuting the Orwellian lies against Israel: President of the Zionist Organization of America Morton Klein
  • The Battle for the Jewish State: VP of the Heritage Foundation & Former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Trump, Victoria Coates
  • Closing Plenary Address: Best-selling author Mark Levin, host of the nationally syndicated radio program, “The Mark Levin Show,” host of the TV program, “Life, Liberty & Levin” and “LevinTV”
  • The JNS International Policy Summit: Resolutions
