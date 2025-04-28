WATCH: JNS International Policy Summit—Day 2, closing session

MONDAY, APRIL 28, 2025
6:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.
Closing Plenary Session
- Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Heritage Meir Porush
- Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion
- Host of “Sid and Friends in the Morning” on 77 WABC in New York City, Sid Rosenberg
- Keynote Address: U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee
- U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in conversation with JNS CEO Alex Traiman
- U.S.-Israel Relations Panel:
Panel Chair: JNS Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Tobin
- VP Heritage Foundation & Former Deputy National Security Adv. to President Trump, Victoria Coates
- Former U.S. Senator Norm Coleman
- President & CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), Michael Makovsky
- Founder & President of the Endowment for Middle East Truth (EMET), Sarah Stern
- Refuting the Orwellian lies against Israel: President of the Zionist Organization of America Morton Klein
- The Battle for the Jewish State: VP of the Heritage Foundation & Former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Trump, Victoria Coates
- Closing Plenary Address: Best-selling author Mark Levin, host of the nationally syndicated radio program, “The Mark Levin Show,” host of the TV program, “Life, Liberty & Levin” and “LevinTV”
- The JNS International Policy Summit: Resolutions
