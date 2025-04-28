WATCH: JNS International Policy Summit—Day 2, closing session

( April 28, 2025 / JNS)

MONDAY, APRIL 28, 2025

6:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

Closing Plenary Session

Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Heritage Meir Porush

Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion

Host of “Sid and Friends in the Morning” on 77 WABC in New York City, Sid Rosenberg

Keynote Address: U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in conversation with JNS CEO Alex Traiman

U.S.-Israel Relations Panel :

Panel Chair: JNS Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Tobin

Panel Chair: JNS Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Tobin

VP Heritage Foundation & Former Deputy National Security Adv. to President Trump, Victoria Coates

Former U.S. Senator Norm Coleman

President & CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), Michael Makovsky

Founder & President of the Endowment for Middle East Truth (EMET), Sarah Stern

Refuting the Orwellian lies against Israel : President of the Zionist Organization of America Morton Klein

The Battle for the Jewish State: VP of the Heritage Foundation & Former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Trump, Victoria Coates

Closing Plenary Address: Best-selling author Mark Levin, host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Mark Levin Show," host of the TV program, "Life, Liberty & Levin" and "LevinTV"

The JNS International Policy Summit: Resolutions

