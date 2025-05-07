Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
What the West is missing about the Gaza war

Khaled Abu Toameh, Dan Diker

WATCH: "Our Middle East" with Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh

(May 7, 2025 / JNS)

In this episode of “Our Middle East,” Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Foreign Affairs, and Khaled Abu Toameh, senior fellow at JCFA and the Gatestone Institute, unpack why Gaza is no longer a local conflict. It’s a global flashpoint.

The hosts warn that failure to decisively defeat Hamas will destabilize not only Israel’s southern front but entire Arab regimes in Jordan and Egypt, empower the Muslim Brotherhood and embolden Iran’s terror proxies across the region—from Yemen and Syria to university campuses in the United States.

They also cover:

  • Why Jordan’s King Abdullah outlawed Hamas
  • How Muslim Brotherhood cells threaten Egypt and the Abraham Accords
  • The growing hybrid war of deception from Al Jazeera to TikTok
  • Why support for Hamas in the West is anti-Palestinian
  • What Washington must understand about the tribal dynamics of Gaza
  • Can Israel trigger a “Gaza coup” and replace Hamas with local clan leadership?

Diker and Abu Toameh argue this is a moment of truth for the West—either support Israel’s total military and strategic victory, or face the ripple effects of radical Islamism, propaganda warfare and collapsing regional alliances.

