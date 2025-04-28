Why I’m voting in the World Zionist Congress election

( April 28, 2025 / JNS)

Over the past year, Jewish students across American college campuses have faced an unprecedented wave of antisemitism. What once may have been subtle bias or passive exclusion has become overt hostility: vandalized Hillel buildings, acts and threats of violence against Jewish students and demonstrations glorifying terrorism—all too often met with silence, or worse, from university administrators.

I understand how isolating it can feel for Jewish students to walk into a classroom where Israel is demonized, where Jewish history is distorted and where moral relativism is used to excuse the inexcusable. I also know how powerful it is when young Jews feel proud of who they are—when they are given tools to stand tall, speak clearly and connect deeply to their heritage. I see that strength every day at Touro University.

As the president of a university deeply committed to Jewish life and values, I cannot remain indifferent. And as a lifelong Religious Zionist, I know that our response must extend beyond the boundaries of any single campus. It must be broad, strategic and global. That is why I am urging every eligible Jewish American to vote in the upcoming World Zionist Congress (WZC) election.

You may ask: What does this have to do with antisemitism on American college campuses? The answer is: More than most realize.

The WZC, often called the “Parliament of the Jewish People,” determines how billions of dollars in funding are allocated through major Jewish and Israel-based institutions such as the Jewish Agency, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, the World Zionist Organization and Keren Hayesod. These organizations fund global Jewish education, youth programs, aliyah-inspiring initiatives—and, crucially, campus outreach and support services for Jewish students abroad.

It is tempting to view this election as distant or symbolic. But it is neither. This is the only democratic process in which Diaspora Jews can influence global Jewish priorities and the outcome will determine the trajectory of policy, education and outreach for the next five years.

There are 23 different parties in the election, but only one in my view supports Observant Judaism and engages in a full-throated support for Zionism, values that I hold deeply. Just as in any election with a large number of complex issues, voting for a party does not mean that I agree with every viewpoint. But for a number of reasons, the Orthodox Israel Coalition has my full support and I am proud to be part of Slate 5.

The OIC has a proven record of using its seat at the table to invest in exactly these kinds of programs. In the last five years alone, OIC delegates have worked tirelessly to ensure that Jewish identity, Torah values and love for Israel remain central priorities across Jewish institutions, particularly where students are concerned. From expanding the presence of shlichim (Israeli emissaries) on college campuses to supporting programs that bring Jewish students to Israel to directing resources to strengthen Jewish student life in hostile environments, Slate 5 has made the safety and identity of our youth a top priority.

The coalition behind Slate 5 includes organizations I have had the privilege of working alongside: the Orthodox Union, AMIT, the Religious Zionists of America-Mizrachi, the Rabbinical Council of America, Torah MiTzion, Bnei Akiva and many others. These institutions are rooted in Torah values, dedicated to unity, and committed to building a strong Israel and a thriving Jewish Diaspora.

By voting for Slate 5, you will not just make a statement but also take tangible action. Together, we are helping to secure funding for programs that strengthen the Jewish community, education and pride on college campuses. We are ensuring that Jewish students are not left alone in the face of hate. We are backing a coalition that knows how to lead and has already proven it can deliver.

The Jewish people are no strangers to adversity. But we are also no strangers to resilience. This is our moment to act with clarity, purpose and unity.

Join me in voting for the Orthodox Israel Coalition-Mizrachi, Slate 5. Let’s stand up for our values, our students and our future.

