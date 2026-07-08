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Hamakom marks leadership transition as Rabbi Daniel Cotzin Burg begins tenure as senior rabbi

The leadership transition follows the successful merger of Shomrei Torah Synagogue and Temple Aliyah, whose congregations chose to come together to build a stronger future.

Hamakom
Rabbi Burg's first day at Hamakom
From left: Rabbi Emeritus Richard Camras, Rabbi Adam Schaffer, Rabbi Daniel Cotzin Burg and Rabbi Emeritus Stewart Vogel on Rabbi Burg’s first day at Hamakom. Credit: Courtesy of Hamakom.
(July 8, 2026 / JNS)

Hamakom marked a leadership transition as Rabbi Daniel Cotzin Burg officially began his tenure as senior rabbi, succeeding Rabbis Richard Camras and Stewart Vogel following decades of leadership and the successful merger that united their two congregations into one Jewish community.

The leadership transition comes at a time of organizational strength for Hamakom. Just last month, nearly 700 congregants, civic leaders, clergy colleagues, family members, and friends gathered for a sold-out Legacy Gala celebrating Rabbis Camras and Vogel and the congregation’s journey from two neighboring synagogues into one growing Jewish community.

Effective July 1, Rabbis Camras and Vogel assumed the title of Rabbi Emeritus, concluding a chapter that culminated in the 2023 merger of Shomrei Torah Synagogue and Temple Aliyah to create Hamakom. At a time when many congregations face declining membership, the two Conservative synagogues chose to come together to build a stronger future, creating a large Jewish community serving the West San Fernando and Conejo Valleys.

Rabbi Burg joins Hamakom after more than 15 years as Senior Rabbi of Beth Am Synagogue in Baltimore, where he became known for Jewish learning, thoughtful pastoral care, and building relationship-centered Jewish communities. Ordained by the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies at American Jewish University in Los Angeles, he holds master’s degrees in Rabbinic Studies and Jewish Education and is a Senior Rabbinic Fellow of the Shalom Hartman Institute.

“When Rabbi Vogel and I first began discussing the future of our congregations, we believed our responsibility was not only to serve the community we had, but to help create the community that would thrive for decades to come,” said Camras. “We are proud of what Hamakom has become and excited to welcome Rabbi Burg as the leader who will guide the congregation into its next chapter.”

“One of the great privileges of our rabbinate has been helping build a community willing to embrace change while remaining grounded in Jewish tradition,” said Vogel. “Rabbi Burg brings the vision, warmth, and leadership needed to help Hamakom continue growing and serving future generations.”

Following a search that drew candidates from across North America, Hamakom selected Rabbi Daniel Cotzin Burg to lead the congregation.

“I’m thrilled to step into the rabbinic leadership role of Hamakom,” said Burg.

“Having studied at the Ziegler School more than two decades ago, I’m delighted to reconnect with the vibrant LA Jewish scene. My rabbinate has been built around creating and nurturing dynamic Jewish community and fostering relationships across difference. Hamakom draws strength from the rich heritage of its two legacy congregations. The cohesive community Rabbis Vogel and Camras have built with the raw materials of two very different shuls is even greater than the sum of its parts. I can’t wait to see where we go from here!”

“Rabbis Camras and Vogel gave Hamakom an extraordinary foundation,” said Hamakom president Paula Russell. “Our responsibility was to find a leader who could honor that legacy while helping us imagine what comes next. Rabbi Burg was the clear choice. He embodies the values, creativity, and spiritual depth that define our community, and we are excited to partner with him as Hamakom continues to grow and inspire Jewish life for generations to come.”

Hamakom
About & contact the publisher
Hamakom Hamakom
Hamakom, whose vision is "to be The Place where tradition and innovation meet to bring joyful Judaism to life at every stage of life," serves as a center of Jewish life for the western San Fernando and Conejo valleys. Based in West Hills, Calif., Hamakom provides Jewish worship, education, cultural programming and community connection for individuals and families of all backgrounds. An affiliate of the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism, Hamakom was formed in 2023 through the merger of Temple Aliyah and Shomrei Torah Synagogue, two longstanding pillars of Jewish life in the San Fernando Valley.
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