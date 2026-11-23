Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt has been re-elected president of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER) for another five-year term. The election took place during the conference’s annual gathering in Strasbourg, France, which brought together leading rabbis from across Europe.

Discussions focused on the future of Jewish life in Europe, the rise in antisemitism and the security of Jewish communities.

The CER’s Standing Committee also met to discuss the organization’s priorities and strategic direction for the coming years. As a key body within the conference, it plays an important role in shaping and guiding its work. During his new term, Goldschmidt intends to focus on strengthening Jewish identity across Europe, supporting local communities and renewing interfaith dialogue.

In the aftermath of the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, he sees particular importance in maintaining and rebuilding relationships with other religious communities and creating new opportunities for dialogue. Further priorities include supporting smaller and particularly vulnerable Jewish communities and defending the right to practice Judaism freely across Europe.

Addressing the gathering at Strasbourg’s Great Synagogue, Goldschmidt warned of the growing threats to Jewish life. Referring to figures from the French Ministry of the Interior, he noted that 1,320 antisemitic incidents were recorded in France in 2025. This climate of hostility is causing many Jews to become increasingly reluctant to display visible signs of their Jewish identity in public.

“European Jews are not guests in Europe. They are among its founders,” he said.

He challenged European leaders to consider whether Europe genuinely wants Jews to live openly on the continent, wearing a kippah; eating kosher food; practicing shechita and brit milah; and exercising their religious freedom without fear.

Israel’s chief Ashkenazi rabbi, Rabbi Kalman Meir Ber, traveled to Strasbourg to express his support for European rabbis and Jewish communities.

In his address, he offered a message of hope amid the difficult circumstances. Recalling an account from the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp during World War II, he reminded the audience that even in seemingly hopeless situations, salvation can emerge.

The conference highlighted the challenges facing the CER in the years ahead: strengthening Jewish life, supporting communities and defending religious freedom across Europe.