Three years post-Oct. 7, JDC continues to assist as Israelis still face the aftermath

Three years after the Oct. 7 Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) has directly aided nearly 2 million Israelis through its emergency response and recovery efforts, as individuals and communities continue to navigate the lasting effects of war, trauma, displacement and economic hardship. JDC is also helping Jewish communities worldwide respond to the effects of rising antisemitism, which has heightened demand for mental health, security and community services.

More than 800,000 Israelis have been left vulnerable by the war, many seeking assistance for the first time in their lives. JDC works alongside partners across government, business, philanthropy and the nonprofit sector to help meet the enormous recovery and rebuilding needs created by the war.

“Our hearts are still aching from the deep wounds inflicted three years ago, and the countless lives irrevocably changed by conflict and antisemitism. This moment is an opportunity to reflect on how we have supported one another during these difficult years while remaining focused on the work that lies ahead,” said JDC CEO Ariel Zwang. “While the challenges remain immense, the strength and compassion we see every day give us hope for the future.”

Expanding Mental Health and Trauma Support



The emotional impact of Oct. 7 and the ongoing war continue to be felt across Israeli society. JDC launched a National Mental Health Initiative that combines technology, community-based support and professional training to help meet growing mental-health needs at scale.



JDC’s digital mental-health solutions have been accessed by 439,700 Israelis since launching shortly after Oct. 7. These include Nafshi, an AI-powered self-help platform providing personalized guidance through more than 800 professionally vetted resources, and Dugri, which offers online peer-support groups.



JDC has deployed community mental-health coordinators to work with 200 local authorities to implement tailored mental health programs through partnerships with nearly all government ministries, including health, welfare, education and the Prime Minister’s Office, among others.



Children and parents have received emotional and therapeutic support through JDC programs, including Hibuki, an innovative approach that helps children cope with stress and trauma, which is widely used in evacuee hotels and frontline communities and is being implemented in a growing number of schools.

Helping People Return to Work and Rebuild Local Economies



For many Israelis and in hard-hit regions, regaining economic stability remains essential to rebuilding their lives and communities. JDC supports individuals and communities affected by the war by helping people return to work, regain financial security and strengthen local economies.



Its employment and economic recovery efforts have helped 19,500 evacuees, unemployed individuals, reservists and people wounded in the war access career guidance and support. In addition, 560,000 people have received career guidance through JDC-developed digital platforms.



4,400 small businesses, farms and factories in Israel’s hardest-hit regions have received support to strengthen operations, adopt technology to remain competitive and create jobs.



Supporting the Recovery of Frontline Communities

