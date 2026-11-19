Nearly one year after the deadly Chanukah terrorist attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, ZAKA Search & Rescue is launching two new emergency response units in Australia to strengthen emergency preparedness within the country’s Jewish communities.

The first unit, in Melbourne, has begun training 23 local volunteers, while a second unit in Sydney is expected to begin training another 20 volunteers in the coming days.

The initiative follows ZAKA’s response to the Bondi Beach attack on Dec. 14, 2025, that left 15 people murdered, shot and killed by father-and-son terrorists. It aims to develop locally trained teams capable of responding to disasters, terrorist attacks and sudden deaths without waiting for volunteers to arrive from abroad, while ensuring the dignity of the deceased in accordance with Jewish law.

The effort is being led by ZAKA Search & Rescue CEO Dubi Weissenstern; ZAKA International Unit Commander Yossi Landau; and Jackie Wertheimer, ZAKA head of training.

The Melbourne training began at the Adass Israel Congregation synagogue, previously targeted in an arson attack. Volunteers received instruction in disaster and terror response, handling human remains and preserving the dignity of the deceased, a Jewish principle known as kavod hameit.

The 23 volunteers have received official ZAKA identification credentials and professional equipment as part of their ongoing training. The Melbourne unit will be led by Chayim and Benyomin Klein, senior leaders of the local chevra kadisha, the Jewish burial society.

An official launch ceremony was held at the home of Ruvy Herzog OAM, attended by Adass Israel Congregation Chief Rabbi Shlomo Kahn, Victorian Deputy Opposition Leader David Southwick, Member of Parliament John Burns, and senior Victoria Police officers Nigel McGuire-White and Martin Burke.

The ZAKA team also met with senior Victoria Police officials, including Superintendent Martin Burke, who expressed support for ZAKA’s work and confirmed that the organization’s protocols would be incorporated into the police department’s ongoing cultural awareness training. The training, conducted every two months at the Victoria Police Academy, will help officers better understand ZAKA’s responsibilities and the religious sensitivities involved in responding to incidents within the Jewish community.

“The devastating terrorist attack in Sydney demonstrated the importance of establishing a trained, professional local volunteer response network,” said Weissenstern. “We are bringing to Australia the operational experience we have accumulated over decades responding to disasters around the world.”