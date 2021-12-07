More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Bennett compares southern Israel to ‘Wild West’

On a tour of the Negev, the Israeli prime minister says Israel is moving from a defensive to an offensive approach to violent crime in the area.

Dec. 7, 2021
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Israeli Police chief Kobi Shabtai, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Meir Cohen during a visit to Rahat in southern Israel on Dec. 6, 2021. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Israeli Police chief Kobi Shabtai, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Meir Cohen during a visit to Rahat in southern Israel on Dec. 6, 2021. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.

With violence on the rise in the Negev Desert region, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, along with several ministers and other officials, met on Monday with the heads of local authorities in southern Israel.

Stopping at an observation point from which they could view the Bedouin city of Rahat to receive a briefing from security forces, the prime minister said, “We aren’t waiting, and the neglect is behind us. This is on our watch, and the responsibility is ours.”

He noted that the state budget passed by the government included a “significant increase in resources for enforcement and a decision on the regulation of the settlements—and now we are heading out on our path. We won’t kick the ball down to the next government; we are taking responsibility.”

He added: “I hear your cries; sensible things are being said here. We will bring additional forces to reinforce the south, and we will allocate tens of millions of shekels to this end. Crime in the Arab sector is not the sector’s [problem], but a [problem] for all of us. There are militias here that operate as if in the Wild West. After many years of neglect, in which crime reached intolerable dimensions, we are moving from defense to offense.”

Bennett continued: “I was happy to hear from local authority heads that they sense the change. The message to residents of the south is that we are here, and we won’t relent. The fate of Beersheva and Rahat is the fate of Tel Aviv. We will continue to act until we restore a sense of security to residents of the south.”

This report first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Middle East
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin