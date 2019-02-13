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Iranian children at rallies: ‘Death to America! Death to Israel! Death to England!’

Iranian children at Islamic Revolution 40th-anniversary rallies: “Death to America; we stand behind Khamenei, willing to pay with our lives!”

Feb. 13, 2019
A Feb. 11, 2019 report on Kerman TV (Iran) showed Iranian children participating in rallies marking the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. (MEMRI)
A Feb. 11, 2019 report on Kerman TV (Iran) showed Iranian children participating in rallies marking the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. (MEMRI)

A February 11, 2019 report on Kerman TV (Iran) showed Iranian children participating in rallies marking the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. Various children told the reporter that they respond to the call of the Leader, that they are willing to “pay with [their] lives,” and that Trump would not dare do anything in Iran.

The reporter asked some parents why they brought their children to the rally and they responded that it is because their children are soldiers for Iran and in order to teach them “Death to America” so that it “flows in their very being,” and to tell the enemy that their children are “ready.” Several children chanted “Death to America,” and a puppet interviewed a girl named Fatemeh, who chanted: “Death to America! Death to Israel! Death to England!”

Following are excerpts:

Young Girl 1: We respond to the call of the Leader.

Little Girl 1: Death to America!

Young Girl 2: We stand behind our Leader and are willing to pay with our lives.

[…]

Reporter: You have brought your daughter. Why?

Father 1: I would like to tell the enemy that our children are ready. They are also soldiers for Iran.

Young Boy: Death to America!

[…]

Trump would not dare do anything in our country.

Reporter: You brought your kid to the rally. There’s a huge crowd. Isn’t it difficult to come with the little one?

Father 2: Yes, it is, but she should learn this path and continue on it. We should always teach our kids “Death to America,” so that it flows in their very being.

[…]

Puppet: What’s your name?

Fatemeh: My name is Fatemeh.

Puppet: Dear Fatemeh, why did you come here today?

Fatemeh: I’ve come to chant slogans.

Puppet: What is happening here today? What day is it?

Fatemeh: Today is Bahman 22 (February 11).

Puppet: What happened on Bahman 22?

Fatemeh: Imam [Khomeini], Allah’s mercy upon him, came to Iran.

Puppet: What else happened?

Fatameh: The Shah was defeated.

Puppet: And the Revolution won, right?

Fatemeh: Right.

Puppet: With whom did you come here today?

Fatemeh: With my family.

Puppet: Can you chant any slogans?

Fatemeh: Yes.

Puppet: So go ahead.

Fatemeh: Death to America! Death to Israel! Death to England!

Iran Religion
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